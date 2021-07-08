Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin supply crisis will lead to its price spike, says Willy Woo

Key facts:

The bullish outlook continues with the growth of new users, says Woo.

Long-term investors continue to accumulate BTC without the market noticing.

Despite the fact that the price of bitcoin (BTC) has been in lateral movements in the last two months, the data observed on the blockchain shows bullish characteristics, notes analyst Willy Woo in his latest market prediction. Long-term investors continue to hoard BTC quietly, unnoticed by the market, creating a supply shock, Woo says.

This divergence, according to the analyst, should drive the bitcoin market higher. “I have not seen an opportunity like this since the fourth quarter of 2020, when the network experienced a similar divergence of supply shock, not recognized by the market,” says the analyst. In this context, the supply shock manifests itself when a significant decrease in supply is revealed to the market.

New bitcoin holders are put to the test

This scenario is called by Woo “shake of the weak hands”, in the framework of a bull market, in which the price falls to test the determination of the new holders of bitcoin. The scenario has three phases: first the price begins to fall, which leads new buyers to sell, out of fear. Finally, experienced investors buy at low prices.

“Investors with more experience tend to have access to sources of capital, and their purchases cause a rapid rebound in price. A V-shaped recovery then occurs, as shown below. ”Says Woo.

During the 2017 bitcoin cycle there were three V-shaped consolidations. Source: Willy Woo.

There are circumstances where sales are very strong and a rapid V-shaped recovery is not possible, Woo argues. In those cases, it takes time to re-accumulate the coins dumped in the market, aim. “This results in a prolonged sideband that we call the accumulation floor,” says the analyst.

Typically, this scenario occurs at the end of bear markets, when the so-called “peak pain” forces late investors to go straight into the hands of savvy buyers, who step in to buy at realization prices, Woo notes.

Short-term investor sales are taken advantage of by so-called “strong hands”. Willy Woo font.

The behavior of Bitcoin whales

Willy Woo argues that the current situation is unique when it comes to the bull market for Bitcoin, since he considers that the normal dynamics was reversed.

The new entrants who switched to the sale were well-funded speculative whales, while the buyers who have absorbed these coins were less capitalized long-term holders. We spotted an unprecedented number of new whales when the price rose to $ 45,000; Your purchase added fuel to the bullish price action. Willy Woo, Market Analyst.

However, according to the analyst, these “speculative whales” took a profit last February, dumping large amounts of BTC into the market.

Buying and selling shares of BTC of whales in the present cycle. Source: Willy Woo.

On-chain data indicates that whales started buying in the fourth quarter of 2020 and then sold during the first quarter of 2021, according to Woo. “By outlining the age of the moving currencies, we can see that the activity is due to the movements of the young currencies, so the most likely cause is the buying and selling of new speculative whales.”

In April, that intense volume of sales surpassed the normal buying pressure of the bull market, causing a definite influx of coins for sale to flood the exchanges, Woo explained. “The sheer scale of the sale was the reason I forecast the possibility of a multi-month recovery on May 18. An accumulation fund was on the cards, rather than a V-shaped recovery. ‘

Net flows of BTC on spot exchanges. Source: Willy Woo.

BTC exchanges between strong hands and weak hands

While the image above, of BTC flows to or from exchanges, shows that the crash sale has ended, it is necessary to observe the quality of the holders towards which the coins moveWoo maintains.

The following graph shows the movement of currencies between long-term holders and speculative participants.

BTC movements between strong hands and weak hands.

It is clear that long-term holders are absorbing speculative currencies at a rapid rate, says the analyst. ‘It’s now about waiting until this is reflected in the price action. The data are consistently pointing to the formation of an accumulation floor, ”he says.

Regarding the predictions of others who assure that a new price collapse to USD 20,000 is possible, Woo emphasizes that the fundamental parameters do not support that hypothesis. The on chain outlook is definitely bullish, he argues.

A supply shock is quietly building, unnoticed by the market, Woo argues. The graph below shows the ratio of currencies in strong and weak hands (Liquid Supply Ratio or LSR).

Relationship between BTC in strong hands and those in weak hands. Source: Willy Woo.

The LSR is the number of coins in the hands of participants with little tendency to sell (strong hands), divided by the coins in speculative hands (weak hands), Woo explains.

This means, the analyst points out, that the currencies that went from whales to speculators are being absorbed by long-term holders.

We are at the levels of a supply shock, last seen when the price was at $ 50,000. We rarely see these divergences where currencies exit the market without price action reflecting that exit. It is only a matter of time until the market realizes that the coins are coming out. This is a great opportunity. Willy Woo, Market Analyst.

User growth peaks in 2021

Woo explains that, to calculate new users of the network, the analytical firm Glassnode does not rely exclusively on the growth of Bitcoin addresses. Glassnode groups these around new participants, based on their interactions. From this analysis, he argues, it is deduced that at present some 32,000 daily users are entering the network, which is a new high for 2021.

Growth of new Bitcoin users. Source: Willy Woo.

The growth in the number of new entities is shown, which is the number of new users, minus the users who leave the network (empty their wallet), explains Woo.

In the graph, Woo marked in red what happens when the bear season begins, after the peak of the 2017 cycle. New users stopped arriving, and a price increase could not be sustained, says the analyst. This is not what is happening at the moment. New users are taking this opportunity to buy, and they are reaching the highest rate seen in 2021. This is another example of the divergence between on-chain data and price action, “he says.

Another divergence from the bitcoin price action mentioned by Woo, is the evolution of demand for the shares of Grayscale’s bitcoin fund. “Grayscale investors began selling their shares in February this year, which led to the premium going to a discount. Against this background of prices, the purchase of shares has restarted, presenting another divergence with the price action.

Finally, Woo addresses the migration of much of the bitcoin mining operations from China to other latitudes. Although the pressure of the Chinese authorities on the miners has led to a decrease in the network’s hash rate, Woo maintains that the historical decrease in the difficulty that occurred on July 3 opens an opportunity for a price recovery and that it is established a floor in the bitcoin price.

CriptoNoticias commented on Monday a study by Coin Metrics in which Willy Woo’s thesis on the continuity of the bitcoin bull cycle is defended. For this, Coin Metrics uses three different metrics than those proposed in Woo’s analysis: the waves or retention bands, the SOPR indicator associated with the profitability of BTC and the relationship between the capitalization of bitcoin and its realized capitalization.