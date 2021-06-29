Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin stuck near $ 35K, which could trigger a strong rally

Compartir

The price of Bitcoin rose further and settled above the $ 34,000 level against the US dollar. BTC is likely to continue higher if it sets above $ 35,000 in the short term.

Bitcoin started a new rally above the $ 33,500 and $ 34,000 resistance levels. The price is now trading very well above $ 34,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A key bullish trend line is forming with support near $ 34,500 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair (data feed from Kraken). The pair is likely to rise above $ 35,000 unless there is a clear break below the trend line support.

Bitcoin price is still supported

Bitcoin remained well-bid above the major support zone of $ 30,000. BTC started a new rally above the $ 32,500 and $ 33,500 resistance levels. The price even broke the $ 34,000 pivot level.

It is now trading very well above $ 34,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was also an increase above the $ 35,000 level. However, the bulls were unable to gain strength above $ 35,000 and the price is now consolidating gains.

It tested the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the up move from the low of $ 30,180 to the high of $ 35,315. Bitcoin is now trading very well above the $ 34,500 level. There is also a key uptrend line forming with support near $ 34,500 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

If the pair fails to sustain above the trend line support, it could decline further towards $ 33,200 and the 100 hourly SMA. The next major support is near the $ 32,800 level. It is close to 50% of the Fibonacci retracement level of the up move from the $ 30,180 low to $ 35,315 high.

Fresh Rally in BTC?

If bitcoin holds steady above the trend line support, it could rise further above the $ 35,000 resistance. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $ 35,500 level.

The next key resistance is near $ 36,500, above which the bulls are likely to target a rally towards $ 38,000. Any further gains could push the price towards the key $ 40,000 zone in the near term.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly losing pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC / USD is still well above the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $ 34,500, followed by $ 33,200.

Major Resistance Levels – $ 35,000, $ 35,500, and $ 36,500.