Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin Struggles, Ethereum Yields, and Altcoins Consolidate

Bitcoin price failed to stay above the $ 35,000 support zone. BTC is moving lower and is trading just above the $ 34,000 support zone. Currently (04:39 UTC) it is showing some bearish signs and could decline further if there is a clear break below $ 34,000.

Also, most of the major altcoins are struggling to gain traction. ETH rallied above $ 2,250, but is facing a lot of hurdles. XRP / USD tested $ 0.65 and is now moving higher.

Total market capitalization

Source: www.tradingview.com

Bitcoin price

After a rejection above $ 36,500, the price of bitcoin started a new decline. BTC broke the $ 35,000 support zone and is now showing some bearish signs. An immediate support is near the $ 34,000 level. If there is a proper close below $ 34,000, there is a risk of a sharp decline. In this case, the price could fall towards the support zone of $ 32,200.

Initial resistance is near the $ 35,000 area. The first major resistance is near $ 35,500, above which the price could rally to the $ 36,500 level.

Ethereum Price

The price of Ethereum outperformed bitcoin and rose again above the $ 2,200 level. ETH broke the resistance at $ 2250, but there was no follow-up move. The price is now consolidating near $ 2,200, with support near the $ 2,150 level.

If there is a further surge, the price could face resistance near $ 2,250. The main resistance is now forming near the $ 2280 and $ 2295 levels.

Price of BNB, LTC, DOGE and XRP

Binance coin (BNB) is now consolidating below the $ 300 level. The first major support is near the $ 280 level, below which the price could slide towards the $ 265 level. On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $ 300 level. A close above $ 300 could raise market sentiment.

Litecoin (LTC) is moving lower and traded below the $ 142 level. If there are more losses, LTC could find offers close to the $ 135 level. Conversely, a clear break above $ 142 could push the price towards $ 150.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is down 4% and even traded below the $ 0.250 support. It looks like the price could continue to decline towards the $ 0.220 support level. To move into a positive zone, the price must be above the $ 0.280 level.

XRP price extended its decline and tested the $ 0.650 support zone. It is now rising and trading near $ 0.675. An immediate resistance is near $ 0.685. The main breakout resistance is near the $ 0.700 level, above which the price could revisit $ 0.735.

Another altcoin market today

Many altcoins made more than 5%, including MKR, XDC, COMP, CHIB, TEL, LUNA, XEM, SC, UMA, ENJ, and AAVE. Of these, MKR jumped 15% and even surpassed the $ 2,700 level.

Overall, the bitcoin price is struggling to stay above the $ 34,000 support. If BTC slides below $ 34,000, there is a risk of a strong bearish wave.