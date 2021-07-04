Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin still dominates the 9th largest market capitalization in the world

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Despite the drop in value over the past three months, the leading cryptoasset bitcoin remains the ninth most valuable asset in the world in terms of market capitalization. Furthermore, bitcoin could invest some of the world’s most valuable assets in the future, as the crypto asset is 67% away from the overall valuation of the tech giant Google and other valuable companies and products.

Bitcoin: the ninth most valuable asset in the world in terms of market capitalization

Bitcoin remains the ninth most valuable asset in the world according to statistics from assetdash.com, the market capitalization web portal for global assets. Three months ago, bitcoin (BTC) touched an all-time high (ATH) at $ 64,895 and the price is still more than 45% below that range.

The leading crypto asset also hit a low ten days ago at $ 28,600 per unit, but managed to recoup around 14% of losses since then. Of course, on ATH bitcoin held a much higher position on assetdash.com’s list, beating out companies like Facebook (Nasdaq: FB). On Saturday, the market valuation of bitcoin (BTC) outperformed Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A).

Valuation data as of Sat. June 3, 2021, at 7:30 am

Bitcoin (BTC), with its market valuation of $ 648 billion, remains among the world’s top assets ahead of firms like JPMorgan Chase, Nvidia, Visa, Alibaba, and the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

The market capitalization of bitcoin is twice the size of the valuations of companies such as Toyota, Procter & Gamble, and the Walt Disney Company. Bitcoin’s valuation is four times the size of companies like Phillip Morris, Royal Bank of Canada, Anheuser-Busch, and Citigroup.

Flip percentages and Ethereum

The creators of assetdash.com also developed another page called “BTC Flippening” that shows how close the crypto asset is to outperforming the other nine leading asset valuations. For example, bitcoin is very close to outperforming Tesla, being roughly 1% short of outperforming the electric car company.

BTC is 36% of Facebook, 57% of the total market capitalization of silver and 67% of Google. The top dog on the list, of course, is gold with its $ 10 trillion market valuation. Still, when it comes to gold, BTC is 6% of the way and 28% on Apple’s mammoth $ 2.29 trillion market cap.

Ethereum’s valuation is not bad at all, as it has a capitalization of $ 258 billion at the time of this writing. This places the valuation of ethereum (ETH) at position 35 above valuable companies like Netflix, Verizon, Coca-Cola and Vanguard.

The third largest cryptocurrency valuation, which belongs to tether (USDT), has an overall capitalization of around $ 62 billion, while cardano (ADA) has $ 45.3 billion. Both USDT and ADA are not listed on assetdash.com, as Toronto Dominion Bank is ranked 100th with its market valuation of $ 128 billion.

What do you think Bitcoin is still the ninth most valuable asset on the planet today? Let us know what you think on this topic in the comment section below.

https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-still-commands-the-9th-largest-market-capitalization-in-the-world/