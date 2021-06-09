Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin spreads losses, why $ 30K is the key to the next wave

Compartir

Bitcoin price extended its decline below the $ 33,000 support zone against the US Dollar. BTC is currently recovering and must stay above $ 30,000 to avoid a further decline.

Bitcoin extended its decline below the $ 33,500 and $ 33,000 support levels. The price is currently well below $ 35,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A key ascending channel is forming with support near $ 32,300 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair (data feed from Kraken). The pair could start a new decline if there is a break below $ 32,300 and $ 32,000.

Bitcoin price is under pressure

Bitcoin remained in a bearish zone below the $ 35,500 support zone and extended its decline. BTC broke the $ 33,500 support level and settled below the 100 hourly simple moving average.

The price even declined below the $ 32,000 support zone. A low was formed near $ 31,065 before the price began an upward correction. There was a breakout above the $ 32,000 and $ 32,500 levels. The price rose above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the high of $ 36,820 to the low of $ 31,065.

However, the price is facing strong resistance near the $ 34,000 level. It appears that the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the high of $ 36,820 to the low of $ 31,065 is acting as a hindrance.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

A key ascending channel is also forming with support near $ 32,300 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair. The first major resistance is near the $ 33,500 level. The main resistance is near the $ 34,000 zone, above which the price could test the 100 hourly simple moving average.

More losses in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to clear the $ 34,000 resistance, it could continue to decline. An initial support to the downside is near the $ 32,500 level.

The first major support is near the $ 32,300 level and the trend line of the channel. If there is a break to the downside below the channel support, the price could drop to $ 31,000. The main support is near the $ 30,000 level. If the bulls fail to protect the $ 30,000 support zone, there is a risk of a sharp decline.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly picking up pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC / USD is now well below the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $ 32,300, followed by $ 31,000.

Major Resistance Levels – $ 33,500, $ 34,000, and $ 35,000.