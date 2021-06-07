Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin signals a new surge, here’s why $ 37K is the key

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Bitcoin price retested the $ 35,000 support level against the US Dollar. BTC is now rising, but it must clear $ 37,000 and the 100 hourly SMA for a steady rise.

Bitcoin is recovering higher from the $ 35,000 support zone. The price is currently well below $ 37,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was a break above a key downtrend line with resistance near $ 36,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair (data feed from Kraken). The pair must settle $ 37,000 and the 100 hourly SMA to start a new rise in the near term.

Bitcoin price faces key resistance

Bitcoin was unable to stay above the $ 37,000 support zone and extended its decline. BTC even broke the $ 36,000 support level and fell below the 100 hourly simple moving average.

There was a rise below the $ 35,000 support level. A low has formed near $ 34,830 and the price is now correcting higher. There was a breakout above the $ 36,000 resistance level. The price rose above the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the high of $ 37,915 to the low of $ 34,830.

There was also a break above a key downtrend line with resistance near $ 36,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair. The pair is still well below $ 37,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

The 76.4% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the high of $ 37,915 to the low of $ 34,830 is also close to $ 37,200 to act as a major hurdle for the bulls. If there is a clear break to the upside above $ 37,000 and $ 37,200, the price could initiate a major surge.

The first major resistance is near the $ 38,500 level. The main resistance is still near the $ 40,000 zone. A clear break above the $ 40,000 level could set the pace for a further rise.

New decline in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to clear the $ 37,000 resistance, it could start a new decline. An initial support to the downside is near the $ 36,000 level.

The first major support is near the $ 35,500 level. If there is a break to the downside below the $ 35,500 and $ 35,000 support, the price could start a sharp decline towards $ 32,000.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now picking up pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC / USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $ 36,000, followed by $ 35,500.

Major Resistance Levels – $ 37,000, $ 38,500, and $ 40,000.