Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin Should Consolidate At $ 35K Level, Analysts Predict

Bitcoin is up 1.78% in the last 24 hours to hit 35,215 during intraday trading, according to CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been consolidating between the $ 30K-$ 40K range for over two months, although it plummeted from an all-time high of $ 64.8K recorded in mid-April. Furthermore, the leading cryptocurrency recently fell to lows of $ 28K as the crackdown on crypto mining in China intensified.

A cryptocurrency trader tweeting under the pseudonym VryptoX believes that a breakout in the BTC market is imminent.

Another trader echoed these sentiments, noting:

“If Bitcoin does not drop below 32K in the next 48 hours, we will probably increase dramatically to the 39K and 42K zone.”

Meanwhile, the stuck deadlock in the BTC network is believed to be caused by both long and short term holders, as recently revealed by market analyst William Clemente III. He explained:

“In the past 30 days, long-term holders have added 579,940 BTC to their holdings, while short-term holders have reduced their holdings by 521,983 BTC.”

Bitcoin needs to hold the $ 33,000 area to grant support

According to cryptanalyst Michael van de Poppe:

“The area around $ 35,000 is critical to break, as then the doors are open for $ 38,000 and possibly range between $ 41,000 and 42,000. However, to maintain momentum, the area around $ 33,000 must provide support. “

Therefore, it remains to be seen whether Bitcoin will maintain momentum to trigger a breakout to the upside.

Meanwhile, some crypto experts believe that Bitcoin mining could become more accessible and lucrative due to restrictions from China recently.

They observed that BTC miners remaining after China’s active crackdown are waiting to become more profitable, given that once more miners are off the Bitcoin network, less computational guesswork is needed per second to find the mathematical solution.

Image Source: Shutterstock