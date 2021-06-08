Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin resumes slide, why BTC could extend short-term losses

Compartir

The price of Bitcoin did not stay above the $ 35,000 support against the US Dollar. BTC is declining and is likely to extend losses below $ 33,000 in the near term.

Bitcoin started a new slide after it broke the $ 36,500 and $ 36,000 support levels. The price is currently well below $ 36,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was a break below a major ascending channel with support near $ 35,600 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair (data feed from Kraken). The pair is likely to continue below the $ 33,000 and $ 32,000 support levels.

Bitcoin price is down more than 5%

Bitcoin was unable to stay above the $ 36,500 support zone and extended its decline. BTC broke the $ 35,500 support level and settled below the 100 hourly simple moving average.

There was a clear break below a major ascending channel with support near $ 35,600 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair. The pair gained pace below the $ 35.00 support level and even surpassed $ 34,200. There was a spike below the $ 34,000 level and the price is currently struggling to recover.

An immediate resistance is near the $ 34,150 level. It is close to the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent drop from the high of $ 36,824 to the low of $ 33,350.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

The first major resistance is near the $ 35,000 level. The 50% Fib retracement level of the recent drop from the high of $ 36,824 to the low of $ 33,350 is also close to $ 35,100. The main resistance is near the $ 36,000 zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A clear break above the $ 36,000 level could reverse the current bearish bias.

More losses in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to clear the $ 35,000 resistance, it could continue to decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $ 33,200 level.

The first major support is near the $ 32,500 level. The main support is near the $ 32,000 level. If the bulls fail to protect the $ 32,000 support zone, there is a risk of a sharp decline. In the indicated case, the price might even struggle to stay above the key $ 30,000 support zone.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now picking up pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC / USD is now well below the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $ 33,200, followed by $ 32,000.

Major Resistance Levels – $ 34,150, $ 35,000, and $ 36,000.