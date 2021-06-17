Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin remittances to El Salvador quadruple

For a couple of weeks now, El Salvador made the news globally, after its President, Nayib Bukele, announced that the Central American country would become the first to establish Bitcoin as legal tender. This triggers the interest of members of the crypto community, as well as people outside of it. Leading to that, as President Bukele comments in the Tweet of the day, remittances in Bitcoin to El Salvador quadruple:

Bitcoin remittances flood El Salvador

One of the most important functions of Bitcoin is to serve as a means to facilitate financial transactions internationally. Avoiding the need to go to the traditional financial system. Which is not only extremely slow when it comes to transactions between countries. But, in addition, it is very expensive due to the commissions charged in these operations.

This is especially important when it comes to sending remittances. Well, when people who have emigrated from their country try to send money back to their families as a way to support them, on many occasions they have to face commissions that are impossible to bear, or delays that can mean the difference between life and death for them. who stayed in their home countries.

Therefore, it is not surprising that in recent years cryptocurrencies have emerged as an alternative to the traditional financial system for sending remittances. This not only benefits the families that can receive money more easily, but also the recipient countries, which see a boost in their economies thanks to this money. This being the case of El Salvador, as its President Nayib Bukele comments:

«Remittances to El Salvador (using #bitcoin) quadrupled in just one month. And that the #LeyBitcoin has not yet gone into effect.

Thus, just a few days after the so-called Bitcoin Law was approved in the parliament of El Salvador. Cryptocurrency is already becoming a transformative element of the Salvadoran economy. Increasing the flow of remittances in Bitcoin to El Salvador, and with them, increasing the prosperity of Salvadorans.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related