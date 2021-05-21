Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin remains an asset store of value according to Anthony Pompliano

The debate around the quality of Bitcoin as a financial asset seems to be endless. And it is that, now that the crypto market faces a new crisis after the collapse in the value of the main cryptocurrencies. Many have taken the opportunity to attack BTC, and the possibility that it will replace gold. However, according to Anthony Pompliano in the Tweet of the Day, Bitcoin is still an active store of value:

The traditional financial system players are so mad that bitcoin has been the best inflation hedge asset through the economic chaos of the pandemic. Digital sound money is the cure to undisciplined, insane, unlimited money printing. – Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) May 20, 2021

Is Bitcoin a store of value asset?

Bitcoin’s last major bull rally led many members of the crypto community to begin to consider that the cryptocurrency’s character as an asset store of value had been confirmed. As large institutional investors, and companies like Tesla and MicroStrategy, began to invest heavily in BTC.

However, as is often the case with the crypto market, these hopes have been hit after its latest crash. Which has led Bitcoin to lose almost half of its value in a matter of days. While other cryptocurrencies faced even worse losses. Taking the cryptocurrency market through its worst crisis in several months.

Bitcoin remains an asset store of value according to Anthony Pompliano despite the drop in its price. Source: CoinDesk

This, of course, has led many new investors to abandon their positions in Bitcoin, facing the possibility of losing their money if the collapse continues. Generating criticism from crypto skeptics, who consider that the idea of ​​Bitcoin being a solid store of value asset has been destroyed by this drop. Something that the crypto influencer Anthony Pompliano denies on his Twitter account:

“The actors of the traditional financial system are so upset that Bitcoin has been the best asset of store of value against inflation during the economic chaos of the pandemic. Solid digital money is the cure for undisciplined, insane and unlimited money printing.

In this way, Anthony Pompliano detracts from the criticism against Bitcoin. Considering them simple expressions of discontent on the part of the members of the traditional financial system before the exponential growth of BTC. However, the fact that the cryptocurrency suffered this fall, when inflation fears begin to increase, raises doubts about its capacity as an asset store of value.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related