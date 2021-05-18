Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin registers a dramatic fall in its price and the market accompanies it

Bitcoin fell to a three-month low, confirming the biggest price pullback of the current bull run. This Monday, May 17, Bitcoin registers a resounding fall and with it, the rest of the cryptocurrencies presented losses. Bitcoin reached USD 42,001 during the first hours of this day. While Ethereum stood at $ 3,102. However, after passing that point they recovered slightly.

Although at the moment it is not entirely clear how this whole situation is going to continue. Analysts are waiting for some kind of support for the main digital currencies, which will serve as a recovery point for an eventual increase.

At the time of writing this article, the price of Bitcoin stands at USD 43,640, registering a fall of 4.6%. Whereas, Ethereum is trading at $ 3,300, down 7% over the last 24 hours. Generally speaking, the crypto market experiences losses ranging from 2% to 8% respectively. This is reflected in our internal Crypto Online tool.

Now, it is believed that many could take advantage of the fact that Bitcoin registers this resounding fall in the bear market to move capital and acquire cheaper cryptocurrencies. Since at least in the case of Bitcoin, the last time we saw the cryptocurrency with these prices was at the beginning of February of this year.

Panic in the market? Domino effect?

Being a very volatile market strongly influenced by emotionality. What was seen in the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum was also felt among the main altcoins of the ecosystem during this May 17.

Among some of the most notable cases for today, we have currencies such as Binance Coin (BNB), Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT), Internet Computer (IPC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Uniswap (UNI), Litecoin (LTC) , Chainlink (LINK), Stellar (XLM) and many others, with drops of more than 7% at the time of publishing.

Undoubtedly, Musk’s statements regarding Tesla’s stance against Bitcoin still continue to have their effect on the digital currency, an effect that also extends to other reputed exponents of this market, which had not been so affected in the past. the days before.

Elon Musk clarified that Tesla has not sold any Bitcoin

This week, Tesla exacerbated an already nervous market mood with the announcement that it was no longer accepting cryptocurrency as payment for its products.

To clarify speculation, Tesla has not sold any Bitcoin – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2021

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tried to calm market nerves early Monday with an announcement on Twitter, saying the company has not sold its bitcoin holdings. The statement appeared to put a floor on the sell-off, and prices briefly reverted to around $ 45,000.

Elon Musk appears to have again been the catalyst for the Bitcoin (BTC) price drop by more than 10% over the weekend. The CEO of Tesla suggested that the company is planning to dump BTC from its balance sheet this quarter.

On Sunday, Musk responded to a tweet predicting that Tesla could divest its BTC holdings this quarter. To the chagrin of the Bitcoin community, Musk simply replied, “Indeed.”

Recall that, Tesla announced that it would start accepting bitcoins as payment in February. At the same time he announced a $ 1.5 billion investment in the asset. Even back then, the payment option seemed like a PR stunt.

However, it was the hint that Tesla might already be planning to sell its holdings that caused the most suffering. The price of Bitcoin fell to around $ 42,000. Retesting this level before stabilizing while Musk highlighted that no sell had occurred.

“To clear up the speculation, Tesla has not sold any Bitcoin,” Musk wrote this morning.

Banking system consumes twice as much energy as Bitcoin, research reveals

Amid ongoing concerns about Bitcoin’s power consumption. A new study claims that the traditional banking system consumes much more power than the Bitcoin network.

Michael Novogratz’s cryptocurrency company Galaxy Digital released a report on Friday titled “On Bitcoin’s Power Consumption: A Quantitative Approach to a Subjective Question.” In which access to its methodology and calculations is given.

Prepared by the mining arm of Galaxy, the study estimates that Bitcoin’s annual electricity consumption is 113.89 terawatt hours. Including power for miners demand, miners power consumption, pool power consumption, and node power consumption.

This amount is at least twice less than the total energy consumed by the banking system and the gold industry annually. According to Galaxy Digital estimates.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related