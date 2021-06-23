Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin quote features a “Death Cross”

According to publications from important analysis portals, the price of the pioneer cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, presents technical signals that point to a strong fall. There are several reasons for this, but the latest is the meeting of the Central Bank of China with various financial institutions. To them, their duty to prohibit transactions with Bitcoin was reiterated.

This news has had an extremely negative impact on the price of Bitcoin, which has momentarily lost the support of $ 30,000. At the time of writing, the largest of the digital currencies in market capitalization is trading at $ 30,400. This is a fall of almost 10% in the last hours.

But beyond this setback caused by a new action by China against him, is the aforementioned technical analysis. This is the “Death Cross”, a bearish signal that is the antonym of the “Golden Cross”, which represents a bullish signal market.

What to expect about the Bitcoin price?

The latest of China’s punitive measures against Bitcoin presents great challenges for the price of this cryptocurrency. The prolongation of the selling pressure reinforces the appearance of the marker «Cross of death», which heralds a drop of significant proportions in the price of the cryptocurrency.

The aforementioned bearish signal is created taking into account that the average of the last 50 days is lower than the 200-day average. In that sense, this technical behavior of the market that determines the price of Bitcoin indicates that the current decline is far from bottoming out. Some analysts expect the price of the cryptocurrency to settle just above 20K. Others are a bit more optimistic.

Either way, the ‘Death Cross’ was to be expected, considering that Bitcoin has lost 40% in the last two months. This is more than enough reason to expect an extremely bleak pattern for investors in this digital asset.

Likewise, the latest prediction by Robert Kiyosaki, author of “Rich Dad, Poor Dad,” seems to be taking shape. He predicts that the biggest crash in history is on the way and advises people to safeguard their money in gold and silver. However, with regard to Bitcoin, he assured that before buying it, one must wait for its price to drop to $ 24,000 per coin.

The price that Bitcoin presents makes some analysts fear the worst. Above all, considering that their patrons have marked a Death Cross. Source: Yahoo Finance

Not everyone is pessimistic in the analysis

The price that Bitcoin presents is determined by the impact of several negative news that is holding back a bullish asset. When that news loses its weight, the coin will be able to get back on track. That is, in general terms, the opinion of Matt Maley, consulted in the aforementioned medium.

Even though that pattern (Cruz de la Muerte) is forming, the 200-day moving average is recovering, he explains. In the event that the latter did not show any signs of recovery, the indicated pattern would be more convincing. Therefore, it considers that this bearish signal does not represent cause for concern.

As an example, remember that, during the month of March of last year 2020, the price of Bitcoin also marked a Death Cross. This, he explains, proves that there are no problems if the moving average is showing signs of recovery. After marking the Cross of Death in 2020, the patrons marked a Golden Cross.

Maley’s optimistic analysis makes sense or not, the truth of the matter is that the price of Bitcoin is falling. Long-term investors are the ones who can profit. When the price of an asset of a bullish nature like Bitcoin falls, this translates as a buying opportunity.

Reasons for BTC Price Drop

Critics of cryptocurrencies generally refer to danger related to their volatility. However, it must be taken into account that any asset, even the most stable, that is subjected to the same pressure as Bitcoin, would collapse.

It should be remembered that the Bitcoin bull run was cut off in mid-May, when the CEO of Tesla lashed out at the cryptocurrency. But it was not the only strong attack that Bitcoin has received. Numerous media and influencers have been attacking Bitcoin mining by calling it “harmful to the environment.”

But the biggest of the attacks came from China. In that country, more than 60% of the Bitcoin hashrate was concentrated. Now the Beijing authorities decided to ban the activity in five provinces, which has deteriorated confidence in the network. In addition, this has pushed disconnected miners to liquidate part of their bitcoins to cover moving expenses to other countries. The latter creates an oversupply that tends to negatively affect the price of Bitcoin.

China’s recent move, to close the surveillance fence by forcing banks to ban the trade, is the latest blow. In that sense, you can already guess what would happen to the shares of Ford, Netflix or Zoom if they were subjected to similar pressure.

Bitcoin has resisted, the crash that its critics wish does not come and its maturity as an asset is being evidenced. Will it bounce back from this series of attacks or will it give in to constant external pressure?

