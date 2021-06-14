Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin prints bullish pattern, why declines become attractive for BTC

Compartir

The price of Bitcoin formed a base above $ 35,000 and began a new rise against the US Dollar. BTC broke the $ 38,000 resistance and even traded near $ 40,000.

Bitcoin started a new rally above the $ 38,000 and $ 38,500 resistance levels. The price is currently well above $ 38,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was a break above a major declining channel with resistance near $ 36,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair (data feed from Kraken). The pair could correct lower, but the bulls are likely to remain active near $ 38,000.

Bitcoin price gains bullish momentum

Bitcoin slowly declined, but the bulls were active near the $ 35,000 support zone. BTC formed a base above the $ 35,000 level and recently started a strong surge.

There was a clear break above the $ 36,500 resistance and the 100 hourly simple moving average. More importantly, there was a breakout above a major declining channel with resistance near $ 36,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair.

The pair picked up pace and broke the key $ 38,000 resistance level. The upward movement was such that the price traded near the $ 40,000 level.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

A high was formed near $ 39,849 and the price is now correcting lower. It broke the $ 39,000 support level to start the current correction. An immediate support is near the $ 38,650 level. It is close to the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the ascending wave from the $ 34,916 low to $ 39,849 high.

On the upside, an initial resistance is near the $ 39,200 level. The first major resistance is near the $ 39,800 and $ 40,000 levels, above which the price is likely to gain bullish momentum. The next resistance is near the $ 42,000 level.

Dips supported in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to clear the $ 39,800 resistance, it could start a downward correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $ 38,600 level.

The first major support is near the $ 38,000 level. The main support is now forming near the $ 37,500 level. It is close to 50% of the Fibonacci retracement level of the ascending wave from the low of $ 34,916 to the high of $ 39,849. A downside break below the $ 37,500 support zone could push the price towards the 100 hourly SMA.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC / USD is correcting lower from the 75 level.

Major Support Levels – $ 38,000, followed by $ 37,500.

Major Resistance Levels – $ 39,500, $ 39,800, and $ 40,000.