Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin prints bullish pattern, why closing above $ 35K is crucial

Bitcoin price started a new rise from the $ 32,250 support zone against the US Dollar. BTC must settle above the $ 35,000 resistance to move further into a bullish zone.

Bitcoin started a new rally above the $ 33,500 and $ 34,000 resistance levels. The price is now trading above the $ 34,000 support and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A major bullish trend line is forming with support near $ 34,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair (data feed from Kraken). The pair is likely to continue higher above the $ 35,000 resistance unless it does not sustain above $ 33,500.

Bitcoin price begins a new surge

Bitcoin formed a decent support base above the $ 32,000 zone and started a new rally. BTC broke the $ 33,500 resistance zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

It even broke the $ 34,000 resistance to move into a positive zone. However, the price is still struggling to break above the major resistance zone of $ 35,000. A high is forming near $ 34,600 and the price is now correcting gains.

It traded below the $ 34,200 level. There was also a break below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the up move from the $ 32,988 low to $ 34,609 high. On the downside, initial support is seen near the $ 34,000 level.

There is also a major uptrend line forming with support near $ 34,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair. The next support is near the $ 33,800 level. It is close to 50% of the Fibonacci retracement level of the up move from the low of $ 32,988 to the high of $ 34,609.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Major support is now forming near the $ 33,500 zone and the 100 hourly SMA. Any other loss could push the price back into a negative zone.

More advantages in BTC?

If bitcoin remains stable above the $ 33,500 support zone, it could continue to rise. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $ 34,500 level.

The first major resistance is near $ 35,000. If there is a close above the $ 35,000 resistance zone, the price could rally towards the $ 36,500 resistance. The next big hurdle is near the $ 38,000 zone.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC / USD is now well above the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $ 34,000, followed by $ 33,500.

Major Resistance Levels – $ 34,500, $ 35,000, and $ 36,500.