Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin price will be $ 157,000, says analyst

According to analyst Willy Woo, Bitcoin’s target after this correction will be $ 157,000. Namely, Bitcoin is about to hit the six-digit mark, once it finds the bottom of this current price correction.

Specifically, in an interview with well-known Anthony Pompliano, Willy Woo indicated that he believes it is only a matter of time before Bitcoin begins the next phase of its bull market. By the way, analyst Will Clemente was also in the interview.

During the podcast, Willy Woo said, “This is a bull market. There is no doubt about this. We have an X-ray view of what investors are doing. And we are optimistic as the price goes down.

Furthermore, he added: “I think the next big event is when the fundamentals put pressure on the price action of Bitcoin. And we broke what I would call a compilation band, right in the middle of a bull market.

To this end, earlier this year, Willy Woo revealed that he had been seeing signs suggesting that Bitcoin network user growth is now “close to an all-time high.”

Willy Woo and his prediction for the price of Bitcoin

In particular, according to Woo, its flagship model is exhibiting a new price target for Bitcoin of $ 157,000. However, he predicts that once Bitcoin resumes its uptrend, he expects the model to raise the target price.

“If we break out of this accumulation range as I expect, I would say that we are going to start to curve upward in the $ 250,000 to $ 350,000 range. It seems a little ridiculous now, but that’s what the model says.

As a fun fact, although Willy Woo shares very optimistic price targets for Bitcoin, he points out that he has no idea what will happen to the cryptocurrency market when we enter the last quarter of the year.

«I am not predicting, expecting some event at the end of the year. I like more to use the network as a map, to try to understand what exactly is happening in the market. I have no idea what will happen in the fourth quarter.

It is worth noting that, the price of Bitcoin has been trading between $ 40,000 and $ 30,000 in recent weeks, since it fell from an all-time high near $ 64,000. Currently, the price of Bitcoin is trading above $ 31,000. This is recorded by our internal Crypto Online tool.

