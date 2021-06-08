Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin price slides 9% despite endorsement gestures among Latino politicians

Key facts:

Institutional demand appears to be declining.

However, a recent peak was reached in withdrawals of coins to personal wallets.

The price of bitcoin marked a new lower level (lowest low) at the opening of this June 8, sliding 9% in twenty-four hours. After having closed yesterday at $ 33,552 per bitcoin, breaking the demand zone that had been established at $ 34,500, today the market opens with bearish movements, even reaching a low of $ 32,123.

Bitcoin opened on June 8 below $ 34,000 and has touched $ 32,000 on Binance, with candles marking higher lows. Source: TradingView.

The fall comes amid gestures of support by various Latin American legislators, following the announcement by Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele that he will promote the adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender. Other news that have boosted the price of the cryptocurrency in the past include the announcement by MicroStrategy that it will buy another $ 400 million in bitcoin and statements about the increase in inflation in the United States by the Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen.

All in all, it seems that these facts have not increased the demand for Bitcoin as a hedging instrument, as has happened in the past. Glassnode charts suggest that institutional demand has lost momentum lately. As analyst William Clemente observes, the trend since February had been to withdraw coins from Coinbase (the institution’s favorite exchange house) to personal custody. Since the end of May, this trend has been reversed.

Institutional companies would be moving their coins to Coinbase again, stimulating the selling pressure. Source: William Clemente.

Clemente supports his thesis by pointing out that the number of whales, that is, addresses with possession of more than a thousand bitcoins, has been decreasing, after having peaked in February. This is confirmed by revelations such as those recently made by the investment fund Ruffer, who reported billion-dollar profits after progressively selling the bitcoins they acquired just five months ago.

The number of entities with more than 1,000 bitcoins is currently below 1,950, after having surpassed 2,200 in February. Source: Glassnode.

But what is reflected in Coinbase does not seem to correspond to other bitcoin exchanges. According to Coin Metrics graphs, just yesterday the second highest peak in a year of withdrawals from exchange houses to personal purses, which is usually a sign of accumulation on the part of investors. It seems that many made their purchases in the recent fall and would be guarding their currencies in anticipation of a new bull run.

Bitcoin withdrawals from exchanges hit a second annual high, while deposits fell from the May peak. Source: Coin Metrics.

The battle between bears and bulls continues in the Bitcoin market. While there is an evident decline in demand, the sign of accumulation in personal wallets could suggest that bitcoin is close to bottoming out.