Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin Price Rises As Elon Musk And Michael Sailor Engage Miners

Earlier this month, Tesla announced its decision to suspend payments for its products using Bitcoin (BTC / USD). The electric car maker cited environmental concerns as Bitcoin mining uses too much fossil fuel.

However, the CEO of the company, Elon Musk, recently said that he has discussed with the executives of the Bitcoin mining companies in North America the way forward.

Spoke with North American Bitcoin miners. They committed to publish current & planned renewable usage & to ask miners WW to do so. Potentially promising. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 24, 2021

“They pledged to publish current and planned renewable use and ask WW miners to do so,” he added while tweeting about the outcome of the discussion.

Following the announcement, Bitcoin rose to $ 39,405 from its previous value of $ 39,940.

The head of Microstrategy also in the discussion

In the same period, Musk was tweeting, Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy, the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, tweeted about his meeting with Musk.

Yesterday I was pleased to host a meeting between @elonmusk & the leading Bitcoin miners in North America. The miners have agreed to form the Bitcoin Mining Council to promote energy usage transparency & accelerate sustainability initiatives worldwide. https://t.co/EHgLZ9zvDK – Michael Saylor (@michael_saylor) May 24, 2021

He revealed that he recently had a meeting with Musk and Bitcoin miners in North America to discuss the best way to deal with the environmental situation.

Miners present in the discussion include Hut 8 Mining, Riot Blockchain, HIVE Blockchain, Galaxy Digital, Blockcap, as well as Argo Blockchain.

Promotion of transparency in energy use

Saylor revealed that the miners agreed to promote transparency in energy use by forming the Bitcoin Mining Council. The association aims to improve sustainability initiatives around the world for Bitcoin mining. The result of the discussion establishes that the miners will guarantee the standardization of the energy reporting requirements and the set of social, environmental and corporate governance objectives.

The news comes in a period where cryptocurrency mining has been coming under a lot of pressure lately. The mining industry is facing a serious problem when it comes to the environmental impact of Bitcoin mining. Apart from this problem, it is also in a battle with regulatory bodies, especially in China, where serious restrictions have been placed on cryptocurrencies.