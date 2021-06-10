Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin price recovers strongly. Is bearish risk still latent?

After the bears caused great fear in the crypto market yesterday, today the price of Bitcoin is recovering with great force, reaffirming the importance of the large demand zone near 32k.

We have yet to see a full recovery from the short-term trend, which raises some concern from many analysts in the ecosystem.

The lack of determination of the bulls to recover the 41k-42k, maintains the danger that the 30k will be lost. The lack of support between this level and 20k could be creating a chaotic scenario should the bears finally take control.

However, there is a much larger uptrend, for which the fall we are experiencing seems to mean a simple correction, and it is the scenario that I continue to see as more likely.

But instead of worrying so much about what may happen, let us react to what is happening. To do this, let’s see what the price charts tell us at different times.

Bitcoin price technical analysis as it recovers

In the daily time frame we observe the great performance of the bulls, after the support zone around 32k was tested again.

A strong bearish rejection plus a bullish engulfing candle speaks of good probabilities for the short-term trend to finally pass the hand of the bulls.

However, confirming that this will be the case, is to see the break of the resistance at $ 40,500. There is still a risk that the $ 32,000 will be lost, and let’s see the $ 30,000 level tested again.

In case of reaching $ 30,000, that would be the decisive test. Losing this level would open the way to sales of at least $ 23,800. Further down, the next support is at $ 19,500.

However, the behavior of the last hours reaffirms my bullish vision for the near future. I think that the bottom of the retracement has already been reached after the crash of Black Wednesday on May 19 of this year.

I would say that due to the great support defense at $ 32,000, the odds are 60% – 40% in favor of the bulls right now. If it continues like this, we would soon see the price breaking above $ 40,500, and starting a new momentum in search of all-time highs.

Weekly chart

The developing weekly candle is giving the signal that the bulls have been waiting for. Despite the trouble to resume the trend, the current candle shows the bulls’ control.

As I have repeatedly commented, the previous incredible bullish force could surprise us at any moment, and it looks like it is already starting to do so.

For the great strength of the bulls of the last few months, the recent slide is spelling a simple pullback. I really do not see 64k as the top of this bull cycle, a view that I defend when I consider such a favorable outlook for risk assets such as the large issuance of money by the US, and the increase in the speed with which it circulates in the economy due to the “return to normality” that we are experiencing.

The weekly chart shows a positive scenario as the price of Bitcoin recovers. Source: TradingView.

All our publications are informative, so in no case should they be followed as investment advice.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related