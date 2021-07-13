Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin price prediction amid disappointing metrics

The price of Bitcoin (BTC / USD) declined on Tuesday as confidence in cryptocurrencies soared. The coin decreased by more than 1% to $ 33,000, bringing its total market capitalization to more than $ 616 billion. It is about 50% below its all-time high of nearly $ 65,000.

Bitcoin on-chain data

The price of Bitcoin is falling as investors await the next US inflation data to be released on Tuesday. The figures are expected to show that the headline CPI increased by more than 5% in June, while the core CPI excluding food and energy increased by about 5%. These are important numbers because they have an impact on the monetary policy of the Federal Reserve.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

BTC is also declining as investors await the next unlocking of thousands of Bitcoins held by GrayScale, the world’s largest crypto fund. Unlocking will likely cause thousands of Bitcoin holders to sell their coins, leading to more supplies.

Meanwhile, the on-chain data on Bitcoin is not encouraging. Data compiled by IntoTheBlock shows that the number of large Bitcoin transactions has decreased to the lowest level since November 2020. At the same time, the volume of large transactions has also decreased. The number of active Bitcoin wallets and transactions has also decreased.

Additionally, the trading volume on major cryptocurrency exchanges such as Coinbase, Kraken, Binance, and Bitstamp decreased by more than 40% in June. This indicates that the demand for cryptocurrencies is declining.

This drop came as China stepped up its crackdown on currencies. It did so by intensifying the crackdown on the country’s miners, causing a sudden drop in hash rates. The country also ordered its banking and financial organizations to stop accepting and processing cryptocurrencies. In a note, Teddy Vallee of Pervalle Global said:

“The digital asset ecosystem was punched in the face, so it is currently on the ropes instead of fighting in the middle of the ring. Generally, when there are big payouts, the participants are very scared and withdraw their chips.

Bitcoin price prediction

Bitcoin price chart

The four-hour chart shows that the price of BTC has been under intense pressure lately. Along the way, the currency has formed a descending triangle whose support is at $ 32,755. A descending triangle is usually a bearish sign. BTC has also moved below the 25-day and 50-day moving averages (MA). Therefore, the pair is likely to continue falling as the bears point to the next key support level at $ 31,000.

Invest in cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs, and more, in minutes with our preferred broker, eToro

7/10

67% of retail CFD accounts lose money