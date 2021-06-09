Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin Price Prediction Ahead of US Consumer Inflation Data

The price of Bitcoin (BTC / USD) rallied on Wednesday after El Salvador’s parliament voted to convert the cryptocurrency into legal tender. The coin rose to $ 34,300, roughly 11% above its lowest level on Tuesday. Other altcoins such as Ether, Ripple, and Cardano were also withdrawn.

BTC price chart

El Salvador adopts Bitcoin

The biggest catalyst for Bitcoin’s price action on Wednesday was the decision by El Salvador’s parliament to pass a bill that converts the currency into legal tender. The bill will now go to the Senate and then to the desk of the country’s president, who is expected to sign it.

Still, the impact of that move will be relatively minimal. On the one hand, El Salvador is a relatively small country of more than 6 million. It also has a gross domestic product (GDP) of more than $ 27 billion, which is relatively small from a global point of view.

The new law means that companies will now be able to display their prices in Bitcoin. Similarly, residents can pay their taxes using the currency. However, the US dollar will remain the dominant currency in the country. Furthermore, it is still too early to see if other countries will follow El Salvador and adopt the currency.

Inflation data ahead

The price of Bitcoin is also climbing ahead of US inflation data to be released on Thursday. The figures are expected to show that consumer and producer prices continued to rise in May.

Previous data showed that the headline CPI rose 4.2% in April, while the core CPI rose 2.3%. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg now expect the figures to reveal that the CPI and underlying CPI rose to 4.7% and 3.2%, respectively.

Stronger-than-expected numbers will increase the chance that the Federal Reserve will begin to change its tune on interest rates and quantitative easing, as the labor market is still tightening.

Higher interest rates and moderation are often considered bearish for Bitcoin and other riskier assets. The logic is that if Bitcoin prices rose when the Federal Reserve was relaxing, the opposite will happen when the tightening begins.

Bitcoin price prediction

Bitcoin price chart

The daily chart shows that the price of BTC has been in a tight range recently. The coin has struggled to move below $ 30,000 and above $ 39,000. It also appears to be forming a bearish consolidation pattern. Most importantly, the downtrend of the coin is supported by the 50- and 25-day moving averages.

Therefore, there is a possibility that the currency will break lower before or after the US inflation data. If this happens, the currency is likely to move below the support at $ 30,000.

