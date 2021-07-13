Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin price prediction after forming death cross | Invezz

The price of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) changed little on Monday as investors waited for the next inflation data from the US the coin is trading at $ 487, which is 25% above the lowest level in June and a 70 % below the highest level this year. BCH has a market capitalization of more than $ 9.4 billion.

US inflation data ahead

Cryptocurrencies have been relatively muted in recent weeks. This is partly because there have been no major news or events. Therefore, the upcoming US inflation data will likely have some price implications for Bitcoin Cash and other digital currencies.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

Inflation is an important piece of information that affects all assets such as cryptocurrencies, stocks, commodities, and currencies. This is because inflation has an impact on the monetary policy of the Federal Reserve. Higher inflation tends to lead to an aggressive tone and vice versa.

Economists polled by . expect the data to show that the leading Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 4.9% annually in June after rising 5.0% the previous month. They also expect the core CPI to rise 4.0% in June.

Higher-than-expected inflation figures will raise the stakes that the FOMC will start talking about adjustments in upcoming meetings. On the other hand, if inflation starts to fall, it will send a signal that the recent price jump was transitory, as the Federal Reserve has said.

The US inflation data will arrive a week after the Federal Reserve. publish the latest minutes of the FOMC. The minutes showed that some FOMC members were in favor of gradually reducing the bank’s asset purchases.

The price of Bitcoin Cash is also in a tight range as the rest of the cryptocurrencies await a catalyst. Bitcoin could be a catalyst now that its price has found comfortable support at $ 34,000.

Bitcoin Cash price prediction

Bitcoin Cash price chart

The daily chart shows that the price of BCH has been finding direction in recent days. At the same time, it has formed a death crossover, which occurs when the 50- and 200-day moving averages intersect. The coin has also formed a head and shoulders pattern, which is also a bearish sign. Therefore, there is a possibility that the currency of the pair will have a bearish breakout later this week. This prediction will be confirmed if it moves below the important support at $ 400.

Invest in cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs, and more, in minutes with our preferred broker, eToro

7/10

67% of retail CFD accounts lose money