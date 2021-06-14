Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin price may still hit $ 288,000 this year: PlanB

2021 will be remembered as the year in which bitcoin (BTC) reached a new all-time high, but it would not be the $ 64,800 registered on April 14. Despite the current pullback of the first cryptocurrency, its price could still skyrocket to $ 288,000 per unit.

The prediction corresponds to the market analyst “PlanB” who identifies himself on Twitter under the user @ 100trillionUSD. According to the researcher, bitcoin is still in the race to reach that figure, which would validate its Stock-to-Flow model, or Reserves vs. Flow, which is aligned with BTC’s price history.

According to the graph below, bitcoin is meeting the parameters to achieve a $ 10 trillion market capitalization. If achieved, BTC would catch up with gold as the main asset of the markets, a fact that has been debated in the bitcoiner ecosystem in recent years.

According to the method devised by PlanB, bitcoin is in the race to reach a market capitalization of 10 trillion dollars. Source: Twitter / @ 100trillionUSD.

“The $ 288,000 is still up for grabs. I would really be surprised if bitcoin didn’t touch the black line of the S2FX model at this stage. Regardless of the current volatility, the green and blue yellow dots will be (much) higher than the orange red dots, ”PlanB shared on the popular social network.

Bitcoin would go higher despite volatility

Already in March the analyst had commented that the $ 288,000 was a reasonable figure to achieve, according to an article published almost three months ago by CriptoNoticias. Back then the scenario was another with BTC breaking price records almost daily. However, since May the situation is different with bitcoin losing 45% so far of its maximum quote.

Regardless of the reasons that led to this downturn, PlanB is one of those who is confident that bitcoin will rise again as it is still in an uptrend. The $ 288,000 figure would be the cap for this four-year cycle and could be achieved in December.

It must be remembered that the PlanB model is divided into that amount of time and also involves the years in which the Bitcoin halving occurs, that is, when the issuance of the number of coins on the network is reduced by half. This fact is usually considered a bullish element since contributes to a greater cryptocurrency shortage On circulation.

PlanB’s point of view, regarding the uptrend of the market, is also shared by analyst Willy Woo. According to the researcher, BTC is oversold relative to its fundamental price. Woo believes that bitcoin will recover in a few weeks and will start trading between $ 55,000 and $ 65,000.