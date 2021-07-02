Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin Price Hits Key Support, Why BTC Could Start Rising Again

Compartir

Bitcoin price is correcting gains above $ 35,000 against the US dollar. BTC is approaching major support near $ 32,350, where the bulls could take a position.

Bitcoin initiated a downward correction from the $ 36,650 zone. The price is now trading below $ 34,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A key bearish trend line is forming with resistance near $ 33,800 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair (data feed from Kraken). The pair is likely to start a new rise as long as there is no close below $ 32,000.

Bitcoin price is approaching support

Bitcoin was unable to stay above the $ 35,000 support zone and began a new decline. BTC broke the $ 34,000 support zone to move into a short-term bearish zone.

There was also a break below the 50% Fib retracement level of the up move from the $ 30,185 low to $ 36,698 high. It is now trading below $ 34,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A key downtrend line is also forming with resistance near $ 33,800 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair.

An immediate support on the downside is near the $ 32,650 level. It is close to the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the up move from the $ 30,185 low to $ 36,698 high.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

The next key support is near the $ 32,000 zone. If there is a break to the downside below the $ 32,350 and $ 32,000 support levels, the price could continue to decline. In the indicated case, the price could decline towards the $ 30,200 zone. Possibly any further loss can push the price towards the $ 29,000 support zone.

New surge in BTC?

If bitcoin holds steady above the $ 32,000 support zone, it could start a new surge in the near term. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $ 33,800 level and the trend line.

The next key resistance is near $ 34,000, above which the price could test the 100 hourly SMA at $ 34,500. Any further gains could lift the price towards the $ 35,000 resistance. In this case, the bulls could even target a retest of $ 36,500.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly picking up pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC / USD is now below the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $ 32,350, followed by $ 32,000.

Major Resistance Levels – $ 33,800, $ 34,000, and $ 34,500.