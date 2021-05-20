Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin price fell sharply, as did the rest of the market

This Wednesday the price of Bitcoin fell sharply to $ 30,000 per unit. A sharp drop that has been strongly felt among the major cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin is trading at about USD 38,680 per unit, a price that continues to fall sharply amid the panic that seems to be present among digital currency enthusiasts and investors. This is reflected in our internal Crypto Online tool.

Amid that the price of Bitcoin fell sharply and the strong volatility that is present in the market at the moment, analysts emphasize that current prices are similar to those seen at the beginning of February this year. Point at which it broke the USD 34,000 barrier and headed towards the all-time highs that it reached in mid-April.

Unfortunately it has not been a good week for Bitcoin. Since this seems to be the result of the sum of a series of unfortunate events that took place in the last days.

Bitcoin’s dramatic crash after Elon Musk announcements

Arguably, the price of Bitcoin fell sharply when Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk reported that the auto company would not accept Bitcoin payments for its vehicles. The move was attributed to the high carbon emissions linked to each transaction with BTC. But for many investors this was interpreted as the loss of the support of one of the most influential figures today.

Although Musk himself clarified that this did not mean that they would stop supporting the digital currency, it was here that the fall in the price of Bitcoin began. Although companies like MicroStrategy tried to back Bitcoin by announcing new purchases in the framework of the crash. This did not mitigate the fears present in the digital currency market.

However, it is important to mention that the hardest hit came yesterday. When three entities of the Chinese government reiterated to companies and residents of the country that offering commercial and monetary services based on the use of cryptocurrencies was an illegal activity at the local level.

In addition to Bitcoin, among the most notable falls in the last 24 hours we have those of Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), Cardano (ADA), Dogecoin (DOGE), XRP, Polkadot (DOT), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Uniswap (UNI), Chainlink (LINK) and many other exponents. Which exceed 30%, in some cases bordering on a 50% reduction in the last day.

Poll reveals more than half of Australians believe Elon Musk invented BTC

Finder, Australia’s most visited comparison website, surveyed 1,004 Australians to learn more about what they know about cryptocurrencies. The Australian reports on Wednesday.

According to the survey results, 56% of Australians do not know the mysterious creator of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto, and believe that the CEO of Tesla and founder of SpaceX, Musk, is the founder of the world’s largest cryptocurrency. A significant number of respondents also did not know that the supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins. And 44% of them think that Bitcoin has an unlimited supply just like fiat money.

The survey also found that many Australians are already using cryptocurrencies or willing to enter the industry. With 25% of respondents owning or planning to own crypto by the end of 2021. Despite a notable willingness to buy crypto, up to 20% of Australians do not know how to buy it, the survey indicates.

Justin Sun Reports He Bought $ 150 Million Worth Of Bitcoin During The Price Slump

While the market for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies made many cry this May 19. There were others who took the opportunity to sell handkerchiefs and profit after what happened.

This seems to be what the controversial CEO of TRON, Justin Sun, did, who announced through his Twitter account that he allocated about $ 150 million and bought Bitcoin on May 19. Taking advantage of what many called “Black Wednesday” for the digital currency ecosystem.

In a message posted through his official Twitter account, Sun wrote:

“I bought 4,145 Bitcoin with USD 152,818,183 at a price of USD 36,868 per unit”

I have bought 4145 #Bitcoin with $ 152,818,183 at average price $ 36,868. – Justin Sun 🅣🌞 (@justinsuntron) May 19, 2021

While enthusiasts and reputable figures such as Elon Musk, Michael Saylor and others posted messages in favor of the digital currency and calling for calm after the reaction seen in the markets, Sun took advantage of the moments of turmoil and acquired almost 4,200 BTC at the time. Which already generated profits after the recovery seen in the price of the digital currency.

Ark Investment’s Cathie Wood Says Bitcoin Will Rise to $ 500,000

Ark Investment Management CEO Cathie Wood said in a Bloomberg TV interview that Bitcoin will hit $ 500,000. Despite the largest cryptocurrency plummeting to a low of nearly $ 30,000 earlier today.

Wood said Wednesday that Bitcoin is “for sale” now. And he said that even after today’s crash, the cryptocurrency is not necessarily on a floor. She describes the market as “emotional” and says it’s hard to call the bottom.

Bitcoin fell for the fifth day in a row, putting the largest cryptocurrency on track for its worst month in more than three years.

During the interview, Wood briefly addressed Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s environmental concerns about bitcoin mining, explaining that the adoption of solar power in mining will accelerate dramatically.

