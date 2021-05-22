Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin Pizza Day is here

Once again, the crypto community celebrates one of the most iconic dates in the development of the crypto world, Bitcoin Pizza Day. And it is that, every May 22, all cryptocurrency users remember, like 11 years ago, a cryptocurrency user decided to buy two pizzas in exchange for 10,000 Bitcoins. Since then, the cryptocurrency ecosystem has evolved into world-class assets, so it is always good to remember this day to see where it comes from and where the crypto world is going.

The beginnings of Bitcoin

Today it seems difficult to imagine, but when Bitcoin was born by the hand of Satoshi Nakamoto in 2008, the world’s first cryptocurrency did not turn out to be an immediate boom. In fact, for many years, Bitcoin was little more than a technological curiosity that some crypto fans enjoyed owning. But without having a monetary value comparable to what it currently has.

Thus, for several years, most of the members of the crypto community participated in it due to the technology underlying Bitcoin. Working on the virtual currency development process with Satoshi Nakamoto. And establishing the parameters of operations on which Bitcoin and several of the main cryptocurrencies in the world are still based. All this without considering the economic potential of Bitcoin in the long term.

On the contrary, during its first years of life, the value of each Bitcoin was only a few cents, which allowed the first users of the crypto community to accumulate large amounts of BTC, without thinking that the price of this cryptocurrency would one day reach the tens of thousands of dollars.

The Bitcoin Pizza Day

Precisely thanks to this, on May 22, 2010 there was one of the most interesting events in the history of the crypto world. And it is that, on that date, the first purchase in the history of cryptocurrencies was made. When a user from the crypto world, Laszlo Hanyecz, bought 2 large pizzas for the incredible amount of 10,000 Bitcoins.

Thus, on the night of May 22, Laszlo published a post on the BitcoinTalk forum, which was then used as the center of discussions of the crypto community for the development of Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency ecosystem. In it, Laszlo offered anyone on the forum who wanted to bring two large pizzas to his house 10,000 BTC. What today would be equivalent to $ 363,120,000, without a doubt the most expensive pizzas in history.

Every year Bitcoin Pizza Day is celebrated to commemorate Laszlo’s post

«I am willing to pay 10,000 Bitcoins for a couple of pizzas. Maybe two large ones so you have leftovers for the next day. I like to have leftover pizza to snack on later. You can make the pizza yourself and bring it to my house or order it for me from a delivery, but what I’m really looking for is to get food delivered in exchange for Bitcoins where I don’t have to order or prepare it myself, something like ordering a breakfast plate in a hotel or something like that, they just bring you something to eat and you are happy! “

The celebration today

Of course, over the years this purchase has been gaining popularity within the crypto world, as it is an example of how during the first days of the crypto world, not even the users most committed to the development of Bitcoin had great confidence in the future of the cryptoasset. What time has shown was a great mistake.

In this way, every year on this date the crypto community celebrates Bitcoin Pizza Day, commemorating not only the first purchase made using Bitcoin, but also using this day to remember all the path traveled by BTC and the world of cryptocurrencies, and make a balance of the triumphs of Blockchain technology in the world economy.

Finally, as for the user behind the purchase, Laszlo Hanyecz, has never expressed regret for having bought the most expensive pair of pizza ever. On the contrary, he usually highlights how in those days Bitcoin had no monetary value, which made his decision a logical purchase. Despite which, having lost the chance to win more than $ 300 million is certainly something you should regret.

