Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin outperforms and fails again, what could trigger a bigger drop?

Bitcoin price failed to clear the $ 35,000 resistance and started a new decline against the US Dollar. BTC is still at risk of further decline as long as it is below $ 34,000.

Bitcoin failed to extend the gains above $ 34,650 and started a new drop below $ 34,000. The price is now trading below the $ 33,500 support and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was a break below a key uptrend line with support near $ 33,900 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair (data feed from Kraken). The pair could correct losses, but could face sellers near $ 34,000 and the 100 hourly SMA.

Bitcoin price plunges again

Yesterday, we saw a decent rise in bitcoin above the $ 33,500 and $ 34,000 resistance levels. BTC even climbed above the $ 34,500 level, but failed to spread the gains.

A high was formed near $ 34,676 before the price started a new decline. It broke the $ 34,000 support level and fell below the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was also a break below a key uptrend line with support near $ 33,900 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair.

The pair spiked below the $ 33,000 level and traded as low as $ 32,675. Bitcoin is now correcting losses and trading above $ 33,000. It is testing the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the high of $ 34,676 to the low of $ 32,675.

The first major resistance is near the $ 33,500 level and the 100 hourly SMA. The 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the high of $ 34,676 to the low of $ 32,675 is also close to the $ 33,600 level.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

The main resistance is now near the $ 34,000 level. A close above the $ 34,000 level is needed to avoid further downside in the short term.

More losses in BTC?

If bitcoin does not rally above the $ 33,500 and $ 34,000 resistance levels, there is a risk of a further decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $ 32,650 level.

The first major support is near the $ 32,500 level. The main support is still near the $ 32,200 level, below which the price could easily drop towards the $ 30,000 level.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly moving towards the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC / USD is now well below the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $ 32,500, followed by $ 32,200.

Major Resistance Levels – $ 33,500, $ 33,650, and $ 34,000.