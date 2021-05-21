Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin or the banking system, which one consumes more energy?

According to the report by Galaxy Digital, the investment firm specializing in cryptocurrencies, led by billionaire Michael Novogratz. It has shown that the traditional banking system and the gold industry consume much more energy than the Bitcoin network.

Specifically, the annual electricity consumption that Bitcoin consumes is 114 terawatts (TWh / year). This includes the energy that miners demand and the energy consumption they require, among others.

In contrast, this figure is twice less than the total energy consumed by the banking system, which amounts to about 263.72 TWh per year worldwide. It also includes statistics for bank data center, bank branches, ATMs and card network data centers.

In fact, Galaxy Digital Mining considers that Bitcoin’s energy consumption is easy to track in real time. For example, with tools like the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index. Compared to the traditional financial system and the gold industry.

“Unfortunately, measuring the energy use of these two industries is not as easy as auditing Bitcoin. Given that public data on energy use in these sectors is scarce.

Which one consumes more energy? Bitcoin, gold or the banking system

Incidentally, amid ongoing concerns about Bitcoin’s power consumption, a new study claims that the traditional banking system consumes much more power than the Bitcoin network.

In fact, the company Galaxy Digital published a report on Friday titled “On Bitcoin’s Energy Consumption: A Quantitative Approach to a Subjective Question.” In which access to its methodology and calculations is given.

So, the study estimates that Bitcoin’s annual electricity consumption is 113.89 terawatt hours. Including power for miners demand, miners power consumption, pool power consumption, and node power consumption.

Very importantly, according to Galaxy estimates, this amount is at least two times less than the total energy consumed by the banking system and the gold industry annually.

The team at Galaxy Digital Mining wrote an excellent white paper examining # bitcoin’s energy usage. Did you know that 19x more energy is lost in transmission than Bitcoin miners consume? Great research here — and we open sourced our methodology.https: //t.co/bTR40GdiSP pic.twitter.com/wjd92RmC1l – Galaxy Digital Research (@glxyresearch) May 14, 2021

Gold Industry Energy Consumption

Specifically, the energy consumption of the gold industry amounts to approximately 240.61 TWh per year. According to estimates of total greenhouse gas emissions from the gold industry provided in the World Gold Council report: “Gold and Climate Change: Current and Future Impacts.”

According to the report, these estimates may exclude key sources of energy use and emissions that are second-order effects of the gold industry. Like the energy and carbon intensity of the tires used in the gold mines.

In closing, Galaxy Digital’s analysis, which comes amid a major cryptocurrency market crash, was bullish on the energy use of the Bitcoin network. Highlighting, that this could benefit the energy sector by creating “perfect use cases” for interrupted energy and excess energy.

I say goodbye with this phrase from Elon Musk: “Cryptocurrency is a good idea on many levels and we believe it has a promising future. But this cannot come at a great cost to the environment.

