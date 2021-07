Compartir

Bitcoin and questions

Do you think the price of bitcoin will drop to $ 20,000 soon?

Or do you think it will complete a “Wyckoff build” and explode into a supercycle in late summer?

Maybe cryptocurrencies will spend the next year in a bear market? If so, what will happen to the stock-to-flow model? It demands that the price of bitcoin must rise immediately.