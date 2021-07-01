Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin needs to hold the level around $ 32.2-33K as support to strengthen upward momentum, says market analyst

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Bitcoin (BTC) is down 1.48% in the last 24 hours after hitting the $ 36K level, priced at $ 34,615 during intraday trading, according to CoinMarketCap.

BTC has been consolidating between the $ 30K and $ 40K range for over two months, although it plummeted from a record high of $ 64.8K recorded in mid-April. Furthermore, the leading cryptocurrency recently fell to lows of $ 28K as the crackdown on crypto mining in China intensified.

Market analyst Michael van de Poppe believes that the renewed bullish momentum in the BTC market will continue if the area between $ 32.2 and $ 33K is strong enough to support it. He explained:

“I find the level around $ 32.2-33K extremely important to hold as support. That would generate a higher low and force towards further upside momentum. “

Higher highs and lows are generally generated in an uptrend, while lower highs and lows are seen in a downtrend.

Michael van de Poppe had previously stated that if this area holds, the next level to be reached will be $ 38K.

Recently another trader echoed his sentiments, noting:

“If Bitcoin does not drop below 32K in the next 48 hours, we will probably increase dramatically to the 39K and 42K zone.”

Strong hands have reduced the selling pressure of weak hands

According to network analyst William Clemente III:

“Imo this graph is the easiest way to visualize what happened during the last month under the hood. Strong hands have been increasingly added through the recent price drop, now offsetting the sales of weak hands. Now we wait for the reaccumulation to be completed – seller exhaustion. “

Strong hands are investors who hold Bitcoin for the long term, while weak hands hold it for the short term.

Clemente III had previously pointed out that the stuck stalemate in the BTC network was being caused by long-term and short-term headlines. He acknowledged that long-term holders had bought an additional 579,940 BTC in the past month, while their short-term counterparts had sold 521,983 BTC in the same period.

Image Source: Shutterstock