Cryptocurrency : “Bitcoin must be considered a new asset class”

A report from the bank linked the volatility of the cryptocurrency to its recent appearance.

The specialist denied that regulation is bad, but there is concern about “inconsistent regulation.”

Matthew McDermott, Global Head of Digital Assets at US bank Goldman Sachs, said that bitcoin (BTC) “is now viewed as an investment asset.” In this sense, he stressed that the cryptocurrency “has its risk, but it is because it is relatively new and is going through an adoption phase.”

As published by Yahoo! Finance, the bank manager believes that “bitcoin does not behave as one would expect from other assets considering the analogy with digital gold; today, it tends more to behave like risk assets. ‘ However, he made it clear that “clients treat it as a new type of asset, which is remarkable because we don’t see new assets emerge very often.” In the report in question, The firm highlights that bitcoin is still volatile, with abrupt changes in the face of any type of news.

Regarding the regulation of cryptocurrencies, McDermott opined that he does not believe this poses a risk for the future. “A key concern is the inconsistent regulation in the world, which prevents the development of the crypto space (sic) or that more regulated entities take an interest in it. It seems that the regulatory tone has become more constructive, but I definitely do not want to be complacent.

Beyond this, ensures that institutional clients are still interested in including cryptocurrencies in their investment portfolios. “Unlike previous years, when they asked us what bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general were, now they ask us how to learn more about it and access this area, either in a ‘physical’ way or through instruments such as futures.

Goldman Sachs makes a strong foray into cryptocurrencies

In addition to the growing valuation from the institution to cryptocurrencies, Goldman Sachs has taken important steps in the adoption of this type of assets in recent weeks. First, listed Coinbase, one of the most widely used cryptocurrency exchanges, for its clients to acquire shares of this company, as reported by CriptoNoticias.

On the other hand, it was learned that the firm made a cryptocurrency panel composed of experts on the subject available to clients and associates. Its mission is to guide about possible investments in this area. Finally, Goldman Sachs has expanded its offering in bitcoin derivatives, also as a result of the work of the cryptoassets desk.