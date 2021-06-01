Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin Moves Higher, Here’s Why Downs Got Attractive

Compartir

Bitcoin price started a steady rise above the $ 36,000 resistance against the US Dollar. BTC even broke $ 37,000 and is now showing positive signs.

Bitcoin gained bullish momentum above the $ 35,000 and $ 36,000 resistance levels. The price is currently trading well above $ 36,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was a break above a major downtrend line with resistance near $ 36,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair (data feed from Kraken). The pair could correct lower, but the bulls are likely to remain active near $ 36,000.

Bitcoin price gains pace

Bitcoin formed a base above the $ 34,000 zone and started a steady rise. BTC broke the $ 35,000 and $ 36,000 resistance levels to move into a positive zone.

There was a break above a major downtrend line with resistance near $ 36,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair. The pair rose above the 50% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the high of $ 40,420 to the low of $ 33,630.

The price even broke the $ 37,000 resistance zone. However, the bears are fighting close to the $ 38,000 level. It appears that the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $ 40,420 high to $ 33,630 low is acting as resistance.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $ 37,500 level. The first major resistance is near the $ 38,000 level and the recent high. A clear break above the $ 38,000 zone could set the pace for a further rise. The next major resistance is near the $ 40,000 level. An intermediate resistance could be near the $ 38,800 level.

Compatible Dips in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to clear the $ 38,000 resistance, it could correct lower. An initial support on the downside is near the $ 36,500 level.

The first major support is near the $ 36,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. If there is a break to the downside below the $ 36,000 support, the price could decline towards the $ 35,200 support zone in the next few sessions. Any further losses could clear the way for a retest of the $ 34,000 level.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly losing pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC / USD is sliding towards the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $ 36,000, followed by $ 35,500.

Major Resistance Levels – $ 37,500, $ 38,000, and $ 40,000.