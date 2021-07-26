Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin mining: what made the news this week

The Bitcoin mining business is still on the move and in this roundup, we present to you what was in the news this week. The impact of the China case, where mining and trading with that cryptocurrency was banned, remains strong. Hashrate, level of difficulty and falling prices of second-hand mining equipment, continue hand in hand in the midst of this context.

On the other hand, the price of Bitcoin appears to be recovering after a worrying drop below the 30K support. Behind the apparent strength that it presents at the moment, could be the friendliest words of Elon Musk on mining. During The B Word event, the tycoon assured that Bitcoin may have already reached its benchmark.

For their part, large mining companies also continue to generate important news. This week, it was known that the English giant Argo Blockchain, requested an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in the United States. In this way, companies related to the mining business continue to position themselves in the stock market.

The Bitcoin mining news that set the tone this week

As usual, this summary shows a select ranking of what made the news during the week in the field of Bitcoin mining. CriptoTendencia chooses what could be considered the 5 most outstanding information among those that were presented in the business during the last 7 days. These are this week’s headlines:

Elon Musk assures that Bitcoin perhaps reached the benchmark when it comes to sustainability. Argo Blockchain requests IPO in the United States. Chinese miners look for other options of generation of cryptocurrencies. Level of hashrate remains in conflict with connections and reconnections. Transactions do not determine the energy consumption of Bitcoin, says Nick Carter.

Elon Musk says Bitcoin may have hit the benchmark when it comes to sustainability

The suspension of payments with Bitcoin for Tesla vehicles was the cause of the fall in the price of that cryptocurrency from $ 65,000. Since then, the price of Bitcoin has not been strong enough to climb above $ 40,000, except for a couple of times. The disruption of the bull-run following the Tesla announcements has been accompanied by a series of negative events against the most popular of digital currencies.

The cause of the Tesla CEO suspending acceptance of Bitcoin, according to him, was due to the alleged environmental impact of digital mining. However, the events that followed that announcement made it clear that the polluting footprint of this business is less than what is thought.

In that sense, during The B Word event, held this week, the tycoon assured that Bitcoin seems to be at an acceptable threshold. The latter, in terms of its environmental impact. In this way, he explained that they are carrying out all the evaluations to resume accepting payments in that virtual currency.

During The B Word event, Tesla CEO Elon Musk assured that Bitcoin mining could be in what could be called an acceptable state in terms of renewable energy use. Source: Screenshot to The B Word

Argo Blockchain files for IPO in the United States

Another company of the giants of the Bitcoin mining, announced what will be its request for an Initial Public Offering (IPO). With this, the British firm aspires to start trading on the United States stock exchange. With this, it would become one of its kind with a presence in that market.

It should be noted that this company has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since last 2018. After the announcement of its intentions to do the same in the United States, the value of its shares soared by 30%. The request for the process, the representatives of the company would have introduced last Tuesday before the SEC.

According to the plans of the cryptocurrency mining firm, its listing should begin in the third quarter of 2021. All of this, he explains, is subject to market conditions and the application review process by the North American regulator. .

New RNS Argo announces it has previously confidentially submitted a draft Registration Statement on Form F-1 with the SEC relating to a proposed dual-listing and IPO of American Depositary Shares (ADSs) representing its ordinary shares in the US # ARB $ ARBKF 1/ – Argo (@ArgoBlockchain) July 21, 2021

Chinese miners seek other cryptocurrency generation options

As a way to escape persecution by Chinese authorities against Bitcoin mining, some miners are considering alternatives. The main tendency among these is to leave the country as in fact a huge group is doing. There is a second group of miners who are waiting.

The latter are hoping that the authorities will change their mind. This is unlikely given Beijing’s attitude of wiping out the entire business in one fell swoop. A third group of miners, unwilling to leave the country but unwilling to wait, are those looking to other cryptos.

These former Bitcoin miners now turn their attention to generating cryptocurrencies that require other protocols. These include storage protocols such as Filecoin and Chia. On the other hand, there are also coins with the PoS protocol, which does not require large sums of electricity. Despite this, some consider that it is a matter of time before the authorities fall on top of these currencies.

Hashrate level remains in conflict with connections and reconnections

Since the ban on Bitcoin mining in China, miners go through what could be termed a large-scale migration. The depth of this can be measured by the drop in the hashrate of this cryptocurrency. At the end of the first quarter, the hash reached its all-time peak close to 192 EH / s. After disconnections in China, it plummeted to 58 EH / s.

This index has recovered several times since then, even reaching 130 EH / s. However, you again experience dips below 100 EH / s. This is due to an important factor and that is that the connections in the United States and Canada are made on a large scale. For its part, on the same scale, disconnections continue in the Asian country.

This has created a kind of zigzag in the curve of the computing power of the most important cryptocurrency in market capitalization. At the same time, this constant drop in the hashrate has had a direct impact on the difficulty of the network, which has fallen four times in a row.

Zigzag graph of Bitcoin hashrate, shows a strong struggle between connections and reconnections. At the time of writing, the computing power of the network is at 101 EH / s. Source: Coinwarz

Transactions do not determine Bitcoin’s energy consumption, says Nick Carter

The aforementioned The B Word conference, held on July 21, offered important topics for analysis. One of them featured Castle Island Ventures’ general partner, Nic Carter. During the series of talks on the demystification of Bitcoin, he touched on energy consumption.

One of the main accusations against Bitcoin mining is that it consumes too much energy. According to the logic of that accusation, the more the network expands with new participants making transactions, the more energy the process requires. In other words, “the massification of Bitcoin, would leave the planet without energy”.

Although the last part of the argument is little used due to its lack of support, the first part of it can be misleading. Consequently, Carter stresses that the vast majority of Bitcoin’s energy costs come from the generation of new currencies. This requires an energy consumption equivalent to 0.26% of the world’s electricity.

