Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin mining: week full of positive and controversial news

Concludes a new news-laden week for the Bitcoin mining business. In this customary summary, we show you a review of the 5 events that set the tone in the main news portals. The production of digital currencies has become one of the most controversial businesses in recent months. Despite this, its profitability and importance are beyond doubt.

One of the most talked about topics recently is the dramatic drop in energy consumption by the mining of the main digital currency. This fact is the cause of the massive disconnections produced in China as a result of the punitive measures of its government against cryptocurrencies.

Another as much that drew attention during the week, is the continued controversy in New York City. This time residents denounce that Seneca Lake is suffering due to the heating caused by the Greenidge plant, in which Bitcoin is mined with energy produced by fossil fuel. Thus, it closes a new week full of controversy for the mining business.

Top 5 Bitcoin Mining News of the Week

The Bitcoin mining business closes a new week filled with major news events, many of which are highly controversial. In this summary, we present you a selection of the 5 most important news of the last 7 days. These are the headlines:

Mining business consumes 60% less energy than in May. Impact of farms on the environment, keeps controversy alive in New York. US company Gryphon announces the purchase of 7,200 ASICs. Income of miners increased after falling difficulty 40% of China’s old hashrate will go to the United States, according to a report.

Mining business consumes 60% less energy than in May

One of the most predictable effects of China’s aggression against the Bitcoin mining business has been the drop in consumption. Thus, if the highest point of network consumption in May is compared with the current one, a substantial decrease will be observed. Now, the global mining business consumes 60% less than back then.

This figure can be interpreted in many ways. One of them is that some Chinese regions that forced miners to disconnect equipment are among the largest “coal burners.” In other words, the miners that were previously counted in the polluting percentage are now not lifting carbon into the atmosphere. Most of them are not even consuming any electricity. In such a way, when they reconnect their equipment, they will do so in places like the United States, where there is more transparency in the use of renewable energy.

Another aspect worth mentioning is that an important part of the decrease in consumption is not related to the events in China. On the contrary, it is linked to the efficiency of the new equipment models. Thus, the growth of mining activity in the US is accompanied by the acquisition of large batches of machines that produce more and consume less. The recovery of the hashrate is expected to bring with it a percentage lower consumption.

Impact of farms on the environment, keeps controversy alive in New York

Although legally it seems like a closed case, in fact the opposite is true. The Bitcoin mining issue in New York has ended in a controversial new week. Inhabitants of some areas of the city report that Seneca Lake is suffering due to the warming generated by the Greenidge power plant.

As CriptoTendencia has widely reported, the matter in New York has generated passions between different social factors. They have escalated in such a way that the authorities had no choice but to intervene. But far from stopping the pressure, the New York legislature seems to have increased it with the decision not to order a halt to mining activities.

It should be remembered that the Greenidge Power Plant, formerly powered by coal and now by natural gas, reopened for the exclusive use of Bitcoin mining. Since then, a pressure war has been unleashed between environmental groups and the new owners of the plant. Recently, the authorities decided to order the miners to freeze their expansion, but to continue their activities.

In this sense, the residents of the areas near Seneca Lake, denounce that its waters are extremely hot. The area, which was used for recreational activities such as fishing, swimming, among others, now radiates steam, the inhabitants explain.

Among the most controversial Bitcoin mining news this week, the struggle of New Yorkers against the environmental impact of the crypto business stands out. Source: New York Focus

US company Gryphon announces the purchase of 7,200 ASICs

Another major news this week, related to Bitcoin mining, is the announcement of the Gryphon company. This North American firm closed a business to purchase 7,200 mining equipment from the Asian manufacturer Bitmain. The purchase of these S19j pro series units is valued at $ 48 million.

According to a statement, the business between the two companies is that Bitmain will deliver 600 machines monthly starting in August 2021. The S19j pro model is the most recent on the market and will be launched by the Bitmain company this summer. It has a mining capacity of 100 TH / s. However, it differs from the other models in that it improves efficiency.

In this way, the North American company, with the purchase, will be able to expand its Bitcoin mining capacity to 720 petahashes per second (PH / s). The important fact of this agreement is that it places Gryphon in the top 15 of companies with the greatest mining capacity. On the other hand, it is highlighted that its operations will be powered by 100% renewable energy, according to the company.

Miners’ income increased after difficulty drop

The decline in the Bitcoin mining difficulty index became one of the highlights of the past week. Consequently, it was the largest casualty in the entire history of the network. It was caused by the aforementioned punitive actions of the Chinese government against cryptocurrencies.

Days after the fall of the difficulty, the results began to be seen, in this case positive, for the miners who remained active. Thus, according to data from Blockchain.com, the daily income of miners increased by 50% compared to what was obtained before the adjustment on July 3.

These same data show that the increase in the level of income, measured in US dollars, has been outstanding. For example, the day before the adjustment, the Bitcoin mining business received $ 20.07 million. The next day, it was $ 29.3 million. On Tuesday the amount exceeded $ 31 million. The last measurement of the aforementioned portal was last Thursday, with a fall to $ 28 million dollars.

40% of China’s old hashrate will go to the United States, report says

Another of the news related to Bitcoin mining that was loaded with importance, was the issue of the migration of the hashrate. Enough was said about the decline in this index. Now miners seek to define the destination where they will reinstall their equipment and continue the generation of cryptocurrencies.

In that order, a recent report by the Hashrate Index firm stands out, according to which 40% of the miners who left China will settle in the US This is not surprising news. It is highlighted that important regions of the North American country have not hidden their desire to receive the miners. These include the states of Texas, Florida and Wyoming.

That important percentage would be housed by the end of 2021 in major North American mining companies. On the other hand, the remaining 60% of miners in diaspora, evaluate regions such as Canada, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Uzbekistan, Mongolia, Argentina and Paraguay, among others.

