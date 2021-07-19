Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin Mining: Special summary of the most important of the week

One more week is coming to an end for the Bitcoin mining business and in this special roundup, you will be able to catch up. We bring you the 5 most important news of the last 7 days within the world of mining digital currencies.

As in the last weeks, in this one that concludes, important news events related to digital mining occurred. Some of the news is loaded with positive aspects and some not so much. Among the second category, there is a video that went viral on social networks. It shows a bulldozer destroying mining equipment in Malaysia.

On the other hand, the increase in hash power within the borders of the United States stands out. It should be taken into account that a large part of the miners who suffered repressive measures in China are migrating to countries with better opportunities for the development of their businesses.

These are the headlines of this special summary on Bitcoin mining

As usual, in this special roundup, the top 5 information about digital mining, specifically Bitcoin, are selected. Although the news in this area is abundant, CryptoTendencia selects the ones that caused the most impact. These are the headlines of these 5 news:

Malaysia: Seized mining equipment destroyed Coal-fired power gains momentum in Kazakhstan United States becomes new epicenter of Bitcoin mining Miners begin BTC accumulation cycle Ukrainian police seize 3,800 PS4 used to mine cryptocurrencies

Malaysia: Seized mining equipment destroyed

The first news of this special summary on Bitcoin mining, moves to Malaysia. In that country, the authorities proceeded to destroy ASIC equipment with bulldozers. In a video that went viral on social networks, you can see how an operator crushes the mining hardware.

According to news portals, the computers have been seized for illegally producing bitcoins. The event occurred in the town of Miri on the island of Borneo. Thus, a total of 1,029 mining machines were crushed. It is estimated that they had an equivalent value of US $ 1.2 million.

Reports claim that the equipment was owned by a person from that country, who had been stealing electricity for months. In addition, it was learned that, so far this year, the authorities have destroyed three houses where mining equipment was clandestinely housed.

Among the most prominent Bitcoin mining news in this special roundup, the destruction of mining equipment by the Malaysian authorities stands out.

Coal-fired power gains momentum in Kazakhstan

One of the most worrying information is that the mining of Bitcoin powered by polluting energy, would be far from reaching its end. At least that’s what some reports of increasing fossil fuel-fueled energy production seem to be showing.

A large part of the miners who left China as a result of the repression against the business would be heading to Kazakhstan. In that sense, that nation would be increasing the “burning of coal” to produce the electricity necessary to power the Chinese farms installed on its borders.

Kazakhstan produces 90% of its electricity with coal according to the aforementioned Newscientist magazine. Consequently, the arrival of new players such as cryptocurrency miners, who demand large sums of energy, will not change the situation much. Although there is no certainty as to the percentage of Chinese miners who move to Kazakhstan, their proximity suggests that it will be a large number.

The United States becomes the new epicenter of Bitcoin mining

Another highlight of this special summary focuses on the US and the conversion of that country into the epicenter of Bitcoin mining. The advantages that the North American nation offers are innumerable for digital miners and for the business as a whole. For farm owners, low barriers and low energy prices are ideal.

On the other hand, for the mining business, it translates into a great opportunity to move towards the use of renewable energy. Unlike China, in the United States, there is more transparency in managing greenhouse gas emissions. In this way, you can have better control over environmental aspects.

According to CNBC, as of May, the United States was the second country with the highest hashing power at 17%. Now, with the migration of Chinese miners to various states of the North American nation, this will become the world leader in Bitcoin mining. The weakening trend of the business in China began in 2019. However, in 2021, it ended abruptly.

Miners start BTC accumulation cycle

A new accumulation trend seems to be starting in the pioneering cryptocurrency market. The owners of the Bitcoin mining farms, would be taking their funds from the exchanges. It is a characteristic symptom of times of low volatility in the price of the digital currency. Also, that could lead to a possible rise in the price of BTC.

According to data from the analytics firm, Glassnode, the massive sales cycle witnessed in June would have already concluded. Back then, around 5,000 BTC were being settled daily on exchanges. Now, less than half of those cryptocurrencies are liquidated.

One of the reasons that miners now decide to sell less is the positive profitability of mining. It should be remembered that the hashrate and the difficulty of the network make block processing easier. Thus, miners are able to mine more in the same period of time and save greater amounts of bitcoins.

Ukrainian police seize 3,800 PS4 illegally mining cryptocurrencies

Another of the important news of this special summary, focuses on the mining not of Bitcoin, but of other virtual currencies. They would be generated with video game consoles of the Playstation 4 model. The highlight is that almost 4,800 of these devices would have been illegally mining altcoins in Ukraine.

In this way, the Kiev authorities seized the 3,800 consoles. It should be noted that not only PS4 were used, but also other devices. The illegal miners used the empty tanks of a power company to house the equipment.

The people who carried out the mining activity had kept themselves hidden from the authorities by manipulating the electricity meters. Apart from the 3,800 PS4s, authorities found 500 graphics cards, 50 processing units, laptops, phones, among others, CoinTelegraph details.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related