Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin mining pardoned by New York law

The controversy over the alleged negative impact of Bitcoin mining seems to close a new chapter when it was pardoned by New York law. Although some measures were taken that considerably limit the activity, the farms that were threatened by a possible closure, will be able to continue operating. In this way, the intentions of the Senate were relegated.

In a session characterized by haste, the Senate bill calling for immediate action against the mining business was not approved. Even the New York legislation made this decision before the anti-mining bill presented was put to a vote.

This is good news for both sides. This is because, among what was approved, the end of granting permits to coal-fired mining companies stands out. This stops the proliferation of polluting sources in the city. On the other hand, it is highlighted that the existing farms will be able to continue operating. However, without permission to increase its capacity so as not to exceed its current emission limit for polluting gases into the atmosphere.

Pardon of New York law is positive for Bitcoin mining

The fact that Bitcoin mining was pardoned by the New York legislature is good news for cryptocurrencies. The fact means that hostility against the business is not widespread and, therefore, provides security for investors.

This brings out that many of the points that Bitcoin advocates make are legally valid. One of them is a recent report from Galaxy Digital Mining, which shows the real impact of digital mining on energy consumption.

For their part, the detractors of the business, maintain a firm position and regret the decision of the legislation. They claim that greenhouse gas emissions will increase in the city as a result of mining. They also believe that companies like Greenidge will not stop with their expansion plans.

Greenidge, is a former coal-fired power plant, which has reopened for Bitcoin mining. Although it is now fueled by natural gas, it is still the same fossil fuel methodology that keeps environmental groups in a state of alarm.

Bitcoin mining was pardoned by the New York Legislature despite the intensity of environmental groups.

Despite everything, there were control measures

Although the measures against the New York Bitcoin mining companies were not extreme, they were firm. For example, the legislation agreed that the freezing and the non-granting of permits applies to the mining of any cryptocurrency based on Proof-of-Work.

The Proof-of-Work is a protocol that consists of solving mathematical problems on the network by miners. To this end, specialized machines are required, which require high energy consumption to operate at high hashing speeds. This energy-based power is essential to keep your structure safe from hacker attacks.

On the other hand, the more hashing power, based on quantity and quality of machines, a company has, the greater the rewards it receives. Thus, the natural desire to obtain more profits, pushes Bitcoin mining companies to increase the volume of equipment and, therefore, their energy consumption.

In that sense, they consider the detractors of the business, the fact that the Bitcoin mining is pardoned by a “soft legislation”, is cause for concern. Likewise, according to them, a negative precedent is set that may lead to “the greatest threat facing humanity, according to environmentalist Alex Beauchamp.

A crime against the future

The non-prohibition of Bitcoin mining for a period of 3 years while its impact is investigated, classifies it as a “crime against the future.” This is the opinion of the aforementioned Beauchamp during an interview with the New York Daily News quoted in Decrypt.

Food and Water Action Northeast, the organization Beauchamp represents, condemns what it sees as an error in the law. It asserts that it is not possible that the vote has been denied on a proposal that has the approval of the majority of the Senate and the Assembly.

He refers to the fact that the Assembly would have treated the matter superficially, since there were other urgent issues to be discussed. In this way, Bitcoin mining receives a new opportunity to develop.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related