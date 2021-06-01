Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin mining in the face of hostilities in some regions

Bitcoin mining is experiencing one of the most crucial moments in recent years in the face of what seems like a crusade against it. Concerns have escalated due to pressure from environmental groups. To this are added some episodes in the United States.

In the North American country, for example, some companies have tried to revive fossil fuel-based power plants. The clear objective is to use these relics for the extraction of the most popular of digital currencies. The reaction of environmental groups has been crucial in this episode.

The second of the aspects were the statements of the Tesla tycoon, Elon Musk, who criticized digital mining. In China, on the other hand, the authorities have carried out actions against the farms, while in Iran, mining activity has been banned for a period of 4 months.

A black cloud in front of the Bitcoin mining business?

All these facts, seen together, can constitute a perfect storm against Bitcoin mining. A debate that seemed won by cryptocurrency advocates is now reborn with a growing interest and concern for environmental stability.

Until a few years ago, it was thought that the ASICs used for Bitcoin mining would have a low impact. In this sense, some studies affirmed that competition between manufacturers would allow new, more efficient models to replace obsolete and highly consuming models.

Despite a result that seemed logical, the Bitcoin bull run arrived, which allowed teams that had been declared dead to mine again. The case of the mythical S9 is one of the most particular. Following the Halving of May 2020, the machine became economically unproductive. Now it is one of the most demanded equipment in the world and its price in the second-hand market has skyrocketed.

The S9 isn’t the only one to come back from the dead. In Venezuela, for example, where electricity has very low prices, there are reports of companies that trade the old Ebang E9 of 9.5 TH / s. The price of the same in the South American country is around 600 dollars.

Increasing demand for power sets off alarms

This situation has allowed Bitcoin mining to become one of the main targets of environmentalists. It should be taken into consideration that the most efficient equipment is monopolized by large mining companies. In this sense, the market operates practically with old machines.

Added to this is the crisis of shortage of semiconductor chips, which are essential for the manufacture of ASICs. This has led to more efficient equipment requiring chips down 8 nanometers to be rare in countries with the highest concentration of farms.

In the midst of that context, the aforementioned Tesla mogul Elon Musk, who has great influence on the price of cryptocurrencies, made his contribution. Musk criticized Bitcoin mining in the face of what he considers a source of pollution for the environment. Likewise, it canceled the option to acquire its electric vehicles with Bitcoin as a form of payment.

The result of that was the fall in the price of the pioneering cryptocurrency on the one hand and, on the other, the sharpening of the debate. Currently, in practically all mining forums, the environmental issue is one of the most talked about.

The shaking of the Chinese and Iranian authorities

But if mining a currency as volatile as Bitcoin was supposed to withstand public pressure, now it had to withstand stocks. The first of her was direct in her heart: China. In that nation, the largest number of Bitcoin mining farms in the world are concentrated and, therefore, any event there would impact the cryptocurrency worldwide.

The Chinese authorities began a series of actions to assess the environmental impact of the business. This has caused blackouts in dozens of mining farms and a wave of miners’ migration, both within the country and to other regions with better guarantees.

In Iran, meanwhile, a severe drought caused serious energy supply problems. In response to this crisis, the Persian authorities announced a 4-month ban on all mining activities within their national borders.

Some negative consequences that the current situation could have

The Bitcoin mining business could suffer great damage if the actions against it continue. Many undecided governments regarding this business, could declare themselves against it to try to protect the environment.

In this way, the hash rate of the pioneer cryptocurrency could suffer a significant crash. At the same time, its network difficulty would continue to drop, making the Bitcoin Blockchain more vulnerable to attack.

As a chain result of the latter, confidence in the currency would drop dramatically and its price would plummet. However, it is too early for this type of conclusion. It should be remembered that Bitcoin is a currency used as a store of value by large companies, which will do everything possible to keep the mining business alive.

Data to take into consideration

Faced with accusations of damaging the environment, Bitcoin mining must now resist government actions. There is no strong evidence linking digital mining to irreparable damage to the environment. In China, mining activity is suspected of hampering plans. In other countries, such as Iran, the authorities exacerbate punitive actions against miners. The hashrate and the difficulty of mining have suffered due to the actions of Beijing against Bitcoin mining farms.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related