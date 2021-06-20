Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin mining in China will usher in a historic moment, will BTC be affected?

Compartir

Sino Global Capital has been publishing reports on Bitcoin, China and the changes that are taking place within the Asian giant. Today, most of the BTC miners in China’s Sichuan province will shut down their machines. This has created another variable in the already uncertain crypto market.

At 0:00 am on June 20, the mining farms of this province will be shut down. This territory is home to one of the largest Bitcoin mining operations in the world, 8BTCnews claimed. Thus, some miners hope that a dark era begins for this sector.

8BTCnews claims that the effect of this crackdown has started to affect the BTC mining sector. The top ten Bitcoin mining pools by hashrate, AntPool, Poolin, Binance, Huobi Pool, and others, record significant losses in their computing power. These losses range from 16%, 21%, 25% and even up to 31.19% in the last day.

Historic moment: Sichuan mining farms will be closed in the early morning of June 20, and Chinese miners may usher in the darkest moment #Bitcoin #bitcoinmining – 8BTCnews (@btcinchina) June 19, 2021

Overall, the Bitcoin network has an average computing power of 129.52 EH / s. Almost 30% fell from its all-time high. This has been reflected in BTC’s Mempool and its transaction cost, as of this writing, is at some of its lowest levels in 2021 with 19 sat / vB ($ 0.96) for a high priority transaction. The minimum rate is the elusive 1 sat / vB.

Source: Mempool Space

Bitcoin mining outlook, total darkness?

Sino Global Capital presents an objective view of a situation that could be interpreted as only bearish for Bitcoin. The investment firm claims that while some of BTC’s mining operations are shutting down, some will remain.

In addition, some of the miners with large parallel operations were already leaving the country, the medium and small ones seem more likely to stay. The miners on the move had been expecting an offensive from March 2021. Therefore, they made the necessary preparations.

As more cryptocurrency mining bans arrived from Beijing, Qinghai, Inner Mongolia and Sichuan in May, with the stated goal of achieving financial stability, Chinese miners accelerated their migration process to other countries.

Sino Global Capital believes that China is addressing sectors that endanger national economic stability, Bitcoin mining and cryptocurrency trading with leverage. The country could also target activities that allow corruption at the state level.

The miners have taken 3 steps: they started selling their equipment, staying and watching the regulations unfold, migrating. The investment firm expects the distribution of miners on the move to vary.

The destinations of the overseas migration of Chinese miners are diverse, evenly distributed among North America, Central Asia, Russia, Northern Europe and North Africa. This is really positive and greatly increases the decentralization of the bitcoin network.

Nic Carter, a partner at Castle Island Ventures, agrees that the migration of the BTC hashrate out of China will bring more decentralization to the network. Furthermore, Carter believes that BTC’s mining activities could be moved to places where they will operate on 100% renewable energy.

Either way, MSM narratives will likely ignore the decentralization and climate benefits of hashrate migration and focus on the perceived “risk” for bitcoin or the “loss of fundamentals” while ignoring the staggering reality that bitcoin migrates the 50% of its industrial base without difficulty. – Nicolás Carretero (@nic__carter) June 19, 2021

At the time of writing, BTC is trading at $ 35,562 with sideways movement on the daily chart. On the 7-day and 30-day charts, BTC has losses of 4.4%, respectively.

BTC moving sideways on the daily chart. Source: BTCUSD Tradingview