Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin Mining: Hectic News Week in the Crypto Business

A new week on the path of Bitcoin mining concludes and the news surrounding it was abundant. Many of them, it should be noted, are still in the process. It should be noted that the cryptocurrency mining business is not going through the best of times. The criticism and attacks it is suffering in various regions create some uncertainty among the miners.

In an environment slightly less hostile than last week, the news is divided with a better percentage of those that are positive. In this sense, information related to the boom in the mining business in countries such as Argentina stands out. In this way, the country of the southern cone joins Venezuela as two of the nations with the greatest proliferation of Bitcoin mining.

Another piece of news that can be considered positive for the mining business was a meeting held in Sichuan, China. According to various sources, a friendly atmosphere reigned on the part of the authorities towards the miners. On the other hand, there was no lack of negative news, among them the statements against Proo-of-Work by the founder of Tron, Justin Sun, stand out.

These were the 5 most outstanding news of the week in Bitcoin mining

As is customary, in this weekly summary of news related to Bitcoin mining, not all of the information is chosen. CriptoTendencia carries out an analysis and selects the 5 most important facts, taking into account the impact they generate in the crypto universe. This is the news:

Miners’ hope is reborn after energy rally in Sichuan. Emerging firm Goldshell creates mining machines designed to mine from home. Justin Sun joins criticism against Bitcoin mining. Low energy rates in Argentina allow proliferation of activity Square to invest $ 5 million in solar-powered mining center.

Miners’ hope is reborn after energy meeting in Sichuan

Sichuan province, in the People’s Republic of China, is one of the regions with the largest number of mining farms in the world. This fact reinforces the importance of a recent meeting between regulators and some electricity companies in the area. The reason for the meeting was to evaluate the impact of Bitcoin mining on nature and the economy.

This is the most positive news for Bitcoin mining as a whole this week. According to news portals and their information sources, an atmosphere of cordiality and understanding reigned at the meeting. The aspect that starred in the panorama was the surplus of energy in the aforementioned province and their non-polluting sources.

The report that the regulators took from the meeting, the sources say, was that “the area is rich in hydroelectric energy and there are companies that are not working at the limit of their capacity.” In other words, as they are clean energy companies and their operating capacity is far from being exceeded, Bitcoin mining is no longer a problem for the authorities.

Emerging firm Goldshell creates mining machines designed to mine from home

Although mining Bitcoin from home is a common occurrence in many countries, electrical cost and annoying noise are a problem. Having an ASIC equipment, such as an S9 or S17 in an apartment room, can spoil the tranquility of the people who inhabit it and the neighbors.

With these types of home miners in mind, the Chinese start-up Goldshell launched a series of domestic miners. In this way, with low noise and low consumption, you can periodically access certain amounts of cryptocurrencies passively.

However, users of social networks have complained about the aforementioned equipment, as they are very low performance. Some of them commented that it makes no sense to have a machine that generates $ 0.60 cents a day.

Justin Sun Joins Criticism Against Bitcoin Mining

Tron network creator Justin Sun was in the news about Bitcoin mining this week. Particularly because he joined the criticism of Tesla CEO Elon Musk against the supposed environmental damage that the generation of Bitcoin represents.

According to Sun, the mining business covered by the Proof-of-Work protocol requires high competition between high-consumption equipment to process blocks. This internal war between miners requires an enormous amount of energy, much of which is used in vain. At the same time, much of this energy is generated powered by fossil fuels such as coal.

Sun recognizes that a large part of the miners carry out their activities with environmentally friendly energies. However, he considers that this effort is not enough given the nature of the aforementioned protocol that is used in the mining of Bitcoin and other digital currencies.

Low energy rates in Argentina allow proliferation of mining activity

Another positive news for Bitcoin mining this week is the business boom in Argentina. According to a study carried out by the Bloomberg portal, the low costs of domestic electricity, which is subsidized by the State, fuel this proliferation.

According to the aforementioned work, the price of the electricity bill for homes in Argentina is twice lower than in Colombia or Brazil. Countless countries like Venezuela offer lower costs for electricity service like Argentina. It is not surprising that both countries are key points of the mining business in the South American region.

Thus, in Argentina, people with mining equipment in their homes have such a profit margin that the falls in Bitcoin do not affect them significantly. The cost of the monthly energy bill represents percentage fractions of the profitability of the machines in the same period of time. This has led to an increasing number of people purchasing equipment to generate extra income. This is vital in a country with difficult access to currencies such as the USD.

Among the most important Bitcoin mining news of the week, the creation of a mining center powered by solar energy stands out. The project will be carried out by Square and Blockstream. Source: UToday

Square to Invest $ 5 Million in Solar Powered Mining Center

The firms Square and Blockstream recently partnered to create a major Bitcoin mining center. What makes this initiative particular is that the energy that will power the equipment on the farm will be renewable. The manifest objective of this society is to demonstrate that it is more profitable to use environmentally friendly energies.

Through a press release, it was learned that Square will invest $ 5 million in the project. For his part, Blockstream CIO Chris Cook was enthusiastic and stressed that if other businesses follow this model as an example, most of the goals will be met.

It should be noted that Square CEO Jack Dorsey stated during the Bitcoin 2021 conference that cryptocurrency is the most important axis of his life. In addition, he said that if Bitcoin ever needed it, he would have no problem leaving Square and Twitter, of which he is also CEO, to turn to Bitcoin.

Data to take into consideration

Bitcoin mining this week continued to be targeted by Elon Musk and Justin Sun. Despite this, there is positive news such as a meeting in Sichuan between regulators and energy companies. At that meeting it was agreed that energy sources in the province are clean and there are enough surpluses. Therefore, mining does not represent a threat. Making the use of clean energy a trend in Bitcoin mining is the goal of Square and Blockstream’s new investment. Despite the pressure against the business, mining of Bitcoin continues to proliferate in countries like Argentina.

