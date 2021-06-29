Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin mining farms receive licenses in Iran

About 30 Bitcoin mining farms received permission to operate from the Persian authorities. In this way, the hostile measures recently unleashed by the authorities against the mining business seem to be softening. The licenses were granted to mining companies spread throughout the country.

It should be remembered that the Islamic country is experiencing serious energy supply problems. The use of fossil fuel has increased significantly, which has increased pollution. In this way, the health problems of thousands of people in the main cities of the country have worsened.

The other side of these problems of lack of energy, are the forced power cuts of rationing. It should be taken into account that the crisis that Iran is going through is a direct result of the coercive and unilateral economic sanctions of the United States. These have affected all industrial and commercial levels of the country, wreaking havoc on the civilian population.

Why are there new licenses for Bitcoin mining farms?

To ration energy, the Iranian authorities ordered the closure of the Bitcoin mining farms for a period of four months. Hassan Rouhani himself, now a former president of the country, referred to the measure to interrupt the legality of the mining business. At the time, he assured that the ban would extend until September 22.

Also, the former head of state, alerted the authorities to take action against illegal farms. He highlighted that, in the country, 85% of digital mining is carried out clandestinely.

At that time, the closure of hundreds of illegal mining centers was ordered and the legalized ones were notified of the new temporary law. Although it was not clarified if the order to ban mining for 4 months would be extendable, the truth of the case is that it seems to be flexible.

It should be noted that this authorization appears a few days after the authorities seized 7,000 machines in the country’s capital. Now, it is known that among the new licenses to operate, one of the Bitcoin mining farms will be located in Tehran itself.

Although the Iranian authorities have relaxed the measures, licensing a few Bitcoin mining farms, this does not appear to be the rule. Some media point to hundreds of closed establishments, indicating that the mining business is still under attack in various parts of the world.

The most notorious case of these is that of China. In that nation, the central authorities announced the almost immediate ban on all activities related to digital mining. This has caused the massive disconnection of machines, which, in parallel, leads to the fall of the hashrate of the Bitcoin Blockchain network.

But not all countries are hostile to cryptocurrencies. Among the most enthusiastic, the United States stands out. In that nation, numerous local administrations have offered to host Chinese miners. Among the most prominent are the state of Texas and Wyoming.

Likewise, the mayor of Miami, Francis Suárez, assured that the city has infinite and cheap energy for migrant Bitcoin mining farms.

Data to take into consideration

The electricity crisis that Iran is going through forced the authorities to prohibit digital mining for a period of 4 months. The prohibition period is on September 22 of this year. However, it is now known that the authorities delivered Licenses to 30 Bitcoin mining farms. The announcement was made by the minister of industries of the Persian country. The distribution of these new farms will be in the provinces of Semnan, Alborz, Mazandarán, Azarbaian del Este and Zanjan.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related