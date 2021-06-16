Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin mining could shift its global epicenter to Texas

The Bitcoin mining business could change its current centralized nomenclature in the coming months with the actions carried out in China. The Asian country concentrates within its geographical borders, more than half of the total mining farms in the world. This translates into more than 65% of the hashrate or generational computing power of the main cryptocurrency.

But such an abysmal concentration in China has made the business a target for the authorities. In that sense, it is expected that, in the coming months, more than half of the country’s mining farms in Asia will be forced to leave the nation. It is an unprecedented migration process.

Beijing has carried out a series of assessments of the polluting power of the mining business across China. From this, it can be said that there are 4 provinces that concentrate almost all digital mining: Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Sichuan and Yunnan. The high emission of carbon in some of these regions, set off the alarms in the Communist Party, which was not long in coming into action.

Communist Party Pressure Would Force Bitcoin Mining To Change Country

What was emerging as a possibility a few months ago is now becoming a reality. China’s long-term plans are clashing with the mining business. Thus, Bitcoin mining would be obliged to change its location, the same location that could be destined for the state of Texas, in the United States.

It should be noted that China’s economy, unlike the United States, is managed in a planned manner. In other words, the State and the Communist Party, draw the goals (five-year plans) to be achieved in a period of time of 5 years. All industries in the country must aim to achieve that goal proposed by the “central plan.”

In that sense, one of the progressive goals for China’s five-year plans, from now until 2060, is related to the environment. By that date, the country should become “neutral” in terms of carbon emissions to the atmosphere. To do this, they must start with a rigid plan to gradually reduce the release of greenhouse gases.

This implies stopping those industries that run on energy powered by coal or other fossil fuels. Among those industries is Bitcoin mining, which could face the dilemma of leaving the country or moving to regions with green energy sources. The problem with the latter is that those regions are already oversaturated with mining farms.

Regions where mining can be done outside of China

Although the authorities have not offered many details about the process of shutting down the mining farms, several scenarios can be intuited. The first is that Bitcoin mining could be forced to change countries and establish itself in nations with advantageous conditions. This scenario is ideal for the aforementioned state of Texas.

For Brandon Arvanaghi, a former Gemini member, Texas could become the global epicenter of Bitcoin mining. During an interview with CNBC, he stated that the characteristics of this state are various. Mainly, they have a business-friendly governor who has made public calls for miners to settle in Texas.

The other advantage is that the southern state has one of the lowest electricity bills in the world. “We are going to see a dramatic change in the coming months,” Arvanaghi said, referring to the migration of Chinese miners to the United States.

Despite this, not the whole picture looks rosy in the United States for escaped miners from China. The first difficulty has to do with racism in that country. A surge in Chinese-owned mining industries is likely to be frowned upon by all. The other problem in Texas is the severe damage to its infrastructure caused at the beginning of the year with an unexpected winter.

Regions where you will not be able to mine in China

As noted above, almost all Bitcoin mining is concentrated in 4 Chinese provinces. Two of them, Xinjiang and Inner Mongolia, own most of the coal-fired power plants. The other two, Sichuan and Yunnan, have extensive renewable energy infrastructure, mainly hydroelectric.

The last two, so far, have not been threatened by the authorities with being turned off. However, the pressures are not non-existent. To get an idea of ​​the computing power available in those regions, you can go to the Bitcoin mining map of the University of Cambridge:

Xinjiang: 35.76% of world mining, Sichuan: 9.66%, Inner Mongolia: 8.07%, Yunnan: 5.42%.

According to this data source, 43.83% of Bitcoin mining could come from polluting sources. That same approximate percentage of farms would be forced to migrate to other parts of the world or within China itself.

The Bitcoin hashrate could be the main affected when digital mining farms decide to change their epicenter in China. Source: Blockchain.com

Fall of the hashrate would have unpredictable consequences

That half of the Bitcoin mining hashrate could shift to a distant geographical area is not a quick one. It is about thousands and thousands of machines that must be disconnected to send them to the destination in question. This will cause a massive drop in the hashrate of the network, which could lead to its weakness in the face of external attacks.

It should be taken into account that the security of the Bitcoin Blockchain network depends on the robustness that the miners give it with their operations. From the all-time high of 184 EH / s reached in May, the Bitcoin hash is now close to 133 EH / s. This significant drop is related to the offensive of the Chinese authorities in the aforementioned provinces.

If the expected migration occurs, the Bitcoin hashrate could fall further, to alarming limits for network security. It should be noted that the miners that remain operational will benefit from the decrease in mining difficulty, since the mathematical encryption problems will take less time to solve.

Once Bitcoin mining farms finish shifting locations, a new era for the business could come.

Decentralization underway

Although Texas looks like one of the favorite places for miners, it is unrealistic to think that all of the exiles settle there. Other regions closer to China could be among the destinations for those farms.

This fact would allow the decentralization of mining activity. This would be positive news for the pioneer cryptocurrency, as “watering” the farms will prevent any government from trying to seize or harm Bitcoin.

