Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin mining consumes 60% less energy than in May

The process of mining the most popular of virtual currencies, Bitcoin, currently consumes 62 Terawatts per hour. According to the Cambridge University Consumption Index (CBECI), this is 60% lower than its historical peak. Thus, during last May, consumption reached 143 Tw / h.

This decrease corresponds to the sharp drop in the hashrate after the massive disconnections in the People’s Republic of China. Since March, the Asian country took a series of measures to prohibit the process of mining Bitcoin within its borders. It should be noted that, until that moment, in the Asian nation, approximately 65% ​​of all the hash power of the pioneer cryptocurrency was concentrated.

When the punitive measures against miners came into effect, consumption fell to the levels of late November 2020. Now, the cryptocurrency generation process consumes considerably less energy. Likewise, the possibilities of carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere are reduced. The latter is the main point of attack for cryptocurrency detractors.

Bitcoin mining takes a step back in energy consumption

The fact that Bitcoin mining now consumes less energy could be related to another factor additional to the one mentioned above. The idea is that the new connections are made with more efficient equipment in terms of consumption. In other words, the increase in hash in the West has lower proportions than at other times due to the low consumption of the new ASICs.

In this sense, the aforementioned Cambridge consumption index establishes that the decrease due to efficiency has fallen from 47 to 24 TW / h. It is a trend that became one of the most used arguments of the defenders of Bitcoin in the face of criticism.

The truth of the matter is that, at least at the moment, the amount of energy that sustains the Bitcoin network is considerably less. At the same time, this is expressed in the hash / consumption formula. For example, since the massive disconnections began, the network’s computing power has decreased between 40% and 50% from its all-time high.

At the same time, consumption has dropped 60% on the same scale, which suggests that efficiency plays an important role. These numbers do not include the energy consumption of mining-related processes that do not directly influence the hashrate. Among them, the use of extractors could be highlighted, to name one of them.

Bitcoin’s hashrate has dropped, and with it, the amount of energy that Bitcoin mining consumes. Source: Coinwarz

The mining process becomes more environmentally friendly

An important factor related to the drop in the amount of energy consumed by Bitcoin mining is its environmental impact. As already highlighted, this has been the main “Achilles heel” of the business. So much so, that criticism of the environmental impact has cost the pioneer cryptocurrency the fall of more than 50% of its value.

At the beginning of the year, the price per coin of Bitcoin was close to $ 65,000 US dollars. After Tesla CEO Elon Musk took action from his company citing the environmental impact of mining, the price plummeted. Thus, at the time of writing, the market value of Bitcoin stands at $ 33,360.

However, the decrease in consumption has some positive interpretations. The first of them is that Bitcoin mining is deconcentrated when leaving China, giving greater strength to the network. Similarly, some provinces that were “cleansed” of miners have electricity powered by coal. The latter means that a large part of the polluting mining is inactive.

Greenhouse gas emitting mining farms are in the process of moving to places with renewable energy. Among these sites, the United States stands out. In the city of Miami, for example, Mayor Francis Suárez offered Chinese miners to establish themselves with 100% renewable energy.

Hashrate recovery with less consumption

This context opens the door to the solution of two important problems in the field of Bitcoin mining. The first is the considerable reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. The second is that consumption will be lower with the efficiency of the new equipment.

Consequently, the recovery of the hashrate to pre-ban levels in China is expected to occur in the medium term. For its part, the level of consumption will not grow according to this increase in the calculation.

These numbers leave Bitcoin mining in a good position as a business. Even so, it must be considered that, even at the peak of consumption, the activity represented a very small part of consumption and pollution compared to other sectors.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related