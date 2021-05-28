Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin Mining Company to Distribute Wind Turbines in the US

The CleanSpark company, which operates Bitcoin mining farms in the United States, closed an agreement to distribute wind turbines, both in North America and South America. The agreement is part of the plan previously established by the company that all its facilities run on renewable energy, to reduce its carbon dioxide (CO2) footprint.

CleanSpark will use and commercialize the wind turbine systems of the Swiss company FlowGen, which is focused on create cleaner renewable energy sources at sites currently powered by gas generators and other non-renewable energy sources.

CleanSpark CEO Zach Bradford noted that the profitability provided by the company’s dedicated Bitcoin division enables them to advance renewable energy sources. “We expect the results of these efforts to have a positive impact on all of our business units,” he said in a statement.

At the same time, the American company reported that completed the purchase of a property of about 12 square kilometers, where the Atlanta Data Center operated.

With the purchase, the company begins to realize its plans to maximize profits and minimize operating expenses. With this acquisition, he ensures that he will save more than USD 50,000 per month in rent. “Which will result in a reduction in general expenses and more than 20% in our mining segment,” the statement said.

The company suggests that it will install wind turbines at its new property when it notes that use renewable energy to operate the data center. With this he intends to put on record that the energy produced by the wind “is the cleanest and lowest cost combination for any American Bitcoin miner operating on a large scale.

A fortnight ago CleanSpark acquired 2,400 Antminer S19-Pro to increase the capacity of its Bitcoin mining fleet. The installation of the new miners is scheduled for the month of June in the facilities that the company has just acquired in Atlanta.

The American company CleanSpark wants to demonstrate that wind energy is the best alternative for Bitcoin mining in the United States. Source: Pexels.

Bitcoin ‘green’ mining grows in the US, as China worries about CO2

CleanSpark has announced its plans to use renewable energy for Bitcoin mining within hours of China to publish measures to decisively combat and punish digital mining for the extraction of cryptocurrencies.

The measures indicate that data centers and power plants that offer support for cryptocurrency mining without informing it, will have to be held accountable to the authorities.

The announcement surprised the crypto-asset mining industry, although there were already indications that the authorities were putting their magnifying glasses on farms operating in the country. In fact, as CriptoNoticias reported Bitcoin mining is seen as a threat to China’s green plans, as determined by a Chinese-American research team that studied the environmental impact of the mining industry.

The researchers explained their discoveries in an article published in the journal Nature Communications, where they point out that the miners will have withdrawn from Chinese territory in 2024 to relocate their operations to other countries.

Meanwhile, projects have emerged that are exploring different ways to recover and reuse the waste heat emitted by mining equipment for Specific Applications Integrated Circuit (ASIC). With this, the birth of a new movement has been called the green mining of Bitcoin.