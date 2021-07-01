Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin Mining Company Terawulf Announces Purchase of 30,000 ASICs

The North American company, Terawulf, dedicated to mining Bitcoin, will buy a total of 30 thousand machines from the manufacturer Bitmain. The sale agreement was known a few hours ago and, in addition, it was reported that the acquired equipment will be shipped between January and August 2022. With this, the US company plans to increase its capacity to 3 exahashes per second (EH / s).

According to a statement published by the Asian manufacturer Bitmain, the agreed machines belong to the S19j model. These teams are part of the latest generation series released by the aforementioned manufacturer. They have a computing power of 100 terahashes per second (TH / s). Thus, each of these machines mines the equivalent of $ 723 a month with the Bitcoin rate of $ 34,920 per coin.

On the other hand, it stands out that Terawulf calls itself a model mining company of the future. This is due to its environmentally friendly mining capacity. According to its web portal, this firm produces 90% of its bitcoins with clean energy. It is important to note that, after its merger with IKONIC announced 5 days ago, the firm is listed on Nasdaq under the initials WULF.

How is this North American Bitcoin mining company planning to expand?

Taking advantage of the good intentions of the US authorities to accept Chinese Bitcoin mining farms, the Terawulf company begins its expansion stage. In that sense, by this year 2021, the company aspires to have 50 MV of energy use installed in the mining business.

Likewise, by the year 2025, they have the goal of reaching 800 MVs, they explain in a press release. The latter would bring them to the imposing hash power of 23 EH / s. To get an idea of ​​the magnitude of that figure, it is equal to 1/4 of the current total hashrate of the entire Bitcoin network. It should be noted that, currently, the Bitcoin computation is at the 2019 levels.

The great advantage of this firm is that its Bitcoin mining farms, as noted above, are powered by clean energy. “Terawulf represents a new paradigm for cryptocurrency mining, which is an important strategic advantage. This is based on the use of reliable, sustainable, safe and low-cost energy sources to sustain our activity, “said Paul Prager, CEO of Terawulf.

With these types of initiatives, the Bitcoin mining business seems to take a new step that heralds a better understanding with authorities and investors. The use of clean and environmentally friendly energy sources opens doors to cryptocurrency in areas where there has been suspicion about this issue.

The Bitcoin mining farms of the North American company Terawulf are 90% powered by renewable energy, as announced on their website. Source: CoinDesk

The acquisition of the new batch of 30,000 mining equipment

The agreement between Bitmain and the Terawulf company, for the purchase of 30 thousand Bitcoin mining equipment, is among the largest purchases this year. Other giants in the sector such as Riot Blockchain, Marathon and Core Scientific, are on the list of the almost exclusive clients of Bitmain.

Regarding this purchase agreed between the two companies, Prager was emphatic in speaking of his expectations. “This agreement with Bitmain is the next step for the rapid and efficient advancement of our operations. We expect substantial growth in our hashing capacity, ”he said.

At the same time, he stressed that he hopes to maintain strong relationships with the manufacturer. This, he continued, will allow his firm to position itself as the world leader in the Bitcoin mining business powered by green sources.

