Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin Mining: China in the Biggest Headlines This Week

In this summary of the most important news of the last seven days in the field of Bitcoin mining, China was among the main information. For weeks, the Asian giant has been carrying out an intense campaign against the mining business. It has concluded with numerous punitive measures against cryptocurrencies.

The consequences of this campaign in the Asian giant against the mining business could be varied. The first of them is the fall of the Bitcoin hashrate, which is already suffering the impact of massive disconnections. Now, it should be noted that cryptocurrency mining has been banned in five provinces.

On the other hand, among other news not related to China, it is highlighted that the North American mining company Hive Blockchain received approval to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Meanwhile, the aforementioned company becomes another in its field that is listed on Nasdaq.

These are the main headlines related to Bitcoin mining

Among the top five news this week when it comes to Bitcoin mining, China took center stage. Nonetheless, this is one of the most dramatic episodes in the history of the pioneering cryptocurrency. All in all, roughly 60% of the Bitcoin hashrate is going offline to migrate to other regions of the world. These are the headlines:

Five Chinese provinces come out against digital mining. Texas and Miami among possible destinations for Chinese miners. Bitcoin hashrate begins to feel the consequences of massive disconnections. A considerable decrease in network difficulty is expected. Company Canadian miner Hive Blockchain receives the green light to list on Nasdaq.

Five Chinese provinces come out against the mining business

What seemed inevitable has been fulfilled, Bitcoin mining in China has become incompatible with the authorities and the Communist Party. For weeks, the government of that country began a campaign of “inspections” of companies engaged in the mining business. In this way, the result has been unequivocal, the farms must be shut down in a very short time.

In this regard, the provinces of Xinjiang, Yunnan, Inner Mongolia, Qinghai and the most recent, Suchian, have initiated the punitive actions ordered by Beijing. It should be underlined that, among these five regions, they make up 60% of the hashrate of the most popular of the most important of the digital currencies in market capitalization. As a result, the consequences of disconnections can be unpredictable.

The reasons for the prohibitive measures against Bitcoin mining in China can be several. Among them, the environmental impact of the business, which could affect, according to a study by Nature Communications, the ecological plans of that country. However, another of the compelling reasons could be Beijing’s low tolerance for competition. It should be remembered that China works on its own Central Bank digital currency, which would be the basis of the new era of money in the country. At that point, Bitcoin could be in excess.

Texas and Florida among possible destinations for Chinese miners

But if Bitcoin mining in China is no longer possible, what will happen to all those miners? This is an unprecedented mass exodus in the industry. It is not known with certainty where these farms will be installed. Already, some places are emerging as the ideal candidates. Among them, two states of the United States, Texas and Florida. Wyoming has also volunteered for this purpose.

The first of these states seems to be one of the strongest candidates to host the mining diaspora. In the place, there is one of the most important electrical infrastructures in the United States. In addition, it is noted that energy prices are listed among the lowest in the world. However, it is doubtful whether the state can support such a large number of miners.

Further west, in the state of Florida, the mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez, announced that he is waiting for the miners with all the disposition. In relation to this, During a recent interview with CNBC, Suarez offered the diaspora infinite and cheap nuclear energy, to guarantee the smooth running of their operations. In both Texas and Florida, there are laws and politicians who are enthusiastic about cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin hashrate begins to feel the consequences of massive disconnects

Another direct consequence of the “crackdown” against Bitcoin mining in China is the fall in the computing power of the network. The massive disconnects are causing the hashrate to drop to dramatic levels. At this time, the fall can be considered the strongest since 2017. Likewise, it is expected to affect several aspects of the pioneer cryptocurrency, including the price.

In the market, confidence in an asset is decisive for its price. In this sense, a negative event in historical terms, can agitate investors’ nervousness and cause selling pressure, causing the fall. On the other hand, the capitulation of the miners, would lead them to sell part of their bitcoins to cover operating expenses of the move. Such a situation could create an oversupply in the market.

But perhaps the most worrying factor in Bitcoin’s hashrate drop as a result of massive disconnections is network stability. On the one hand, in terms of security, it would be more vulnerable to external attacks. On the other hand, the already poor scalability in this Blockchain would be further diminished by the lack of validators.

The Bitcoin hashrate began its decline after measures to dismantle Bitcoin mining farms began to be applied in China. Source: Coiwarz

A considerable decrease in network difficulty is expected

Another of the inevitable consequences of the massive disconnections of Bitcoin mining centers in China is the difficulty of the network. The next adjustment, expected on June 30, is expected to experience a considerable drop. In this way, there will be better rewards for miners, since solving math problems will be easier.

It should be noted that the difficulty of the network is directly related to the level of the hashrate. Every 10 minutes a block of transactions is mined. So, for example, if the hashrate grows, the average time goes down. For this reason, the network automatically makes an adjustment to make mining difficult and maintain the 10 minutes. The same situation happens in reverse, when the hashrate decreases.

It should be noted that the difficulty settings occur every 2016 blocks. This equates to about two weeks in terms of time. The next network adjustment is planned for block 689,472, estimated to be mined by June 30. Some analysts predict that it could fall to an approximate range between Q14 and Q17.

Canadian Mining Company Hive Blockchain Gets Green Light To List On Nasdaq

Another of the outstanding news, not linked to China, has to do with the Canadian company dedicated to the mining of Bitcoin, Hive Blockchain. Consequently, this North American firm would have received approval to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange, according to information from various news portals.

The news that the Bitcoin and Ethereum mining company will start its participation in Nasdaq, was known last Friday in a note. In this way, investment in this company becomes an alternative for those who want to be part of the world of cryptocurrencies. It should be remembered that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has deliberately delayed the approval of crypto ETFs.

HIVE is excited to announce today that it has received approval to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Markets Exchange, where it will begin trading soon. HIVE will also retain its listing on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX.V). pic.twitter.com/6XyEFfSCL4 – HIVE (@HiveBlockchain) June 17, 2021

One issue of great importance is that despite the stigma against Bitcoin mining for alleged “environmental damage,” it got approval. This is due, in large part, to the firm’s policy of carrying out the mining process with clean energy. Now, the shares of Hive Blockchain Technologies will be available on Nasdaq. Until now, they remain available on the TSX Venture Exchange under the initials TSX.V.

Data to take into consideration

The main news on Bitcoin mining this week focused on China. The reason is the current punitive policy of that nation against the business of mining cryptocurrencies. Massive disconnections have started, which has been reflected in the Sharp drop in Bitcoin’s hashrate. Currently, the computing power of the Bitcoin network stands at 103 EH / s. This is the largest drop since 2017 and is expected to continue. Some regions of the United States such as Texas, Florida and Wyoming, have indicated their intentions to welcome Chinese miners. Bitcoin mining strengthens its presence in Nasdaq, Now with the incorporation of the Canadian firm Hive Blockchain Technologies, investors interested in placing capital in cryptocurrencies will have this option while waiting for the approval of the Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

