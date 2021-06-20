Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin mining banned in Sichuan

The onslaught of the authorities of the People’s Republic of China against the pioneer cryptocurrency, are intensifying. Recently it became known that Bitcoin mining is prohibited in the Sichuan province. In this way, the region that is characterized by having great hydroelectric infrastructure joins others that had already announced the same measure.

The punitive measure against the miners in this province was not foreseeable taking into account the characteristics of power generation. It should be remembered that a meeting was recently held between the authorities and the electricity companies of the province. In that, the generation of renewable energy that feed the farms was evaluated and the authorities were satisfied.

In fact, according to the cited source, the regulators would have given a positive report. “The area is rich in hydroelectric energy and there are companies that are not working at the limit of their capacity.” This situation seems to confirm that the actions against the miners are not based on an environmental problem. It would be a central interest to eliminate the potential of Bitcoin and, with it, the competition that it could plant against the Digital Yuan.

The provision of electrical service for Bitcoin mining is prohibited

According to information verified by the CoinDesk portal, Bitcoin mining is banned in Sichuan almost with immediate effect. Thus, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) of Sichuan, would have given the order last Friday to close all mining farms.

In this way, the province that groups 9.66% of all the hash power of Bitcoin, must act in accordance with the state order. Sichuan is one of the Chinese provinces with the largest number of farms installed, only surpassed by Xinjiang. In the latter, there is almost 36% of the computing power of the most important of digital currencies, Bitcoin.

It is the fifth province that joins the list of negative actors against the cryptocurrency extraction business. So far, the ceasefire measure extends to Xinjiang, Yunnan, Inner Mongolia, Qinghai and Sichuan. The set of these regions where Bitcoin mining is prohibited, account for almost 60% of all the total hash power of that cryptocurrency.

The consequences of the fall of the Bitcoin hashrate, with the repressive measures against mining, can be varied. Among them, the vulnerability of the Blockchain network stands out due to the lack of validators that add complexity to the encryption of transaction blocks.

A relentless hunt against the miners

An important aspect of the punitive measure is that all authorities and companies must participate in it. The objective is that not a single farm escapes from the action. In that sense, the municipal, city and energy supplier governments must participate in the fulfillment of the order.

Thus, the Sichuan authorities aim to close some 26 companies that have been identified as potential Bitcoin mining centers. The companies would be located in 15 hydropower-rich counties.

At the same time as the closing actions are carried out, the authorities will begin large-scale inspections. In that sense, any company that has any relationship or project with Bitcoin mining at the time of the inspection, will be punished immediately.

On the other hand, the punitive order places responsibilities on the local Sichuan authorities. They carry the duty to strictly comply with the order. “Local governments must show their political awareness and position. They must ensure that the closure measure is met in quantity and quality and, at the same time, maintain social order.

What will happen to the punished miners?

Bitcoin mining is thus prohibited in practically the entire territory of China, which raises concerns throughout the crypto world. The move was originally thought to be intended to cut carbon emissions in some places like Xinjiang and Inner Mongolia. However, it seems to go beyond an environmental concern.

The truth of this is that now miners do not have the option of migrating to areas with renewable energy such as Sichuan. The other aspect of great importance is that the measure is practically for immediate compliance or with a very short period of time.

The imminent fall of the Bitcoin hashrate due to the disconnection of almost 60% of the farms, leaves the Blockchain network vulnerable. Likewise, the period for reconnections seems uncertain due to the fact that it involves a large mass of miners initiating a diaspora towards other nations.

The places where such Bitcoin mining farms could be installed should be characterized by low energy costs and business-friendly institutions. Among them are Texas, Wyoming and Miami in the United States. Whether these or other places will host the mining diaspora, it will be a slow process.

Aerial view of a digital farm in Sichuan’s Yi Autonomous County. In this province, Bitcoin mining is prohibited, according to the order of the authorities.

Competition not tolerated by the State

Some of the arguments of the authorities is that Bitcoin mining undermines the environmental plans of the Communist Party. However, the punitive actions appear to show that the issue goes far beyond China’s concern for environmental preservation.

It should be noted that the measures against digital currencies are not limited to Bitcoin mining. On the contrary, the prohibitive actions extend to their use as a means of payments. The cases of bank accounts closed due to suspicions of exchanging yuan for bitcoins are numerous.

Likewise, the pressure against cryptocurrency exchanges has not been little. Some of them have been forced to shut down operations in the nation and abandon it. The most emblematic chaos is that of Binance.

According to some analysts, the main reason is that the State does not tolerate competition. In fact, the political system only admits one party (the Communist Party) and the same happens in the economy. Although private property and commerce in China exist in large proportions, they are closely watched by the state.

With the creation of the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), also known as “Digital Yuan”, the government will not allow competition. There could have its origin the set of punitive actions against decentralized cryptocurrencies. In that regard, China Vice Premier Lui He recently declared that they would “clamp down on mining and trading Bitcoin.” This, according to him, to guarantee the economic and financial stability of the country.

Data to take into consideration

