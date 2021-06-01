Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin miners in Argentina make progress despite falling crypto market

As we have noticed and reported in previous days, the cryptocurrency market in general has been suffering a terrible drop in its prices. However, a new report today indicates that Bitcoin miners in Argentina are thriving as they take advantage of complicated energy policies.

A Bloomberg report republished in the Buenos Aires Times says that Bitcoin miners in Argentina are recovering due to a combination of factors. Including currency controls, energy subsidies, and runaway inflation.

The favorable combination of conditions has even attracted international attention. As Canadian mining company Bitfarms Ltd. seeks to establish what will reportedly be the largest mining operation in South America. Part of a burgeoning cryptocurrency business scene across the country. Earlier in the year, Bitfarms estimated that the new facility could mine BTC at a cost of just over $ 4,000 per coin.

Justin Sun Endorses Elon Musk, Ensures Bitcoin Mining Concerns Are Legitimate

Controversial TRON CEO Justin Sun also echoed Elon Musk’s statements about the carbon footprint generated by Bitcoin mining. He also invited the mining community to guarantee the use of renewable energy to carry out this activity.

This was indicated by Sun during an interview conducted by Bloomberg, where he commented on Musk’s statements about Bitcoin mining. Validating these concerns about the environmental effect of this activity. And highlighting the importance that the infrastructure of the digital currency works with green energies.

While for Sun the mining community is striving to transition and start using renewable energy to sustain Bitcoin mining, it acknowledges that there is still a lot of work to be done. Since the digital currency boasts the largest network of miners in the world. Which due to its consensus algorithm (Proof-of-Work) requires a fairly large energy expenditure to guarantee its proper functioning.

Indian central bank clarifies regulations as local banks reject cryptocurrencies

The central bank of India has issued an official notice about local banks that have allegedly warned their clients against using cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

Released on Monday, the notice notes that the Reserve Bank of India is aware of the media reports. That some banks have warned their clients against cryptocurrencies by referring to the annulled RBI circular from three years ago.

“Such references to the mentioned circular by banks / regulated entities are not in order. Since this circular was annulled by the Honorable Supreme Court on March 4, 2020 as a result of a Judicial Petition, “says the notice, emphasizing that the circular is no longer valid, and cannot be cited.

However, banks and other regulated financial institutions can continue to conduct customer due diligence. Regarding anti-money laundering regulations and KYC standards under the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2002. RBI noted.

