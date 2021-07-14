Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin miners accumulate funds ending sales cycle

According to analytics firm Glassnode, Bitcoin miners are currently accumulating funds. This means that the massive sales cycle of last June would already be coming to an end. One of the conclusive analyzes of this fact is that the price of the most important of the digital currencies could enter a new bullish race.

The miners of this cryptocurrency are among the most important players when it comes to establishing the market price. This is because of the sales that they make of their digital currencies, the price could react downwards. On the other hand, if they decide not to sell, the price would tend to rise considerably.

This fact is explained because miners are mass producers of bitcoins. Therefore, making massive liquidations can lead to an oversupply that forces the price of Bitcoin to fall. If miners choose to save their coins, the demand exceeds the supply and the shortage of BTC in the market leads to the appreciation of its value.

What motivates miners to accumulate Bitcoin?

Now that Bitcoin miners are accumulating large amounts of coins, what is the motivation to do so? There must be a reason that differentiates the current moment from last June when, on the contrary, they were dedicated to selling large amounts of cryptocurrencies.

The reason that could be driving the miners’ thrifty instinct is the significant drop in the hashrate. As highlighted, the expected punitive actions against large-scale digital mining took place in the People’s Republic of China. The result is that 50% of the Bitcoin hashrate plummeted as a consequence of the massive disconnections in that nation.

This latest episode led to the automatic consequence that the difficulty of the Bitcoin Blockchain network decreased. In other words, now the miners who stayed connected are enjoying a boom time because it is easier to get mining blocks.

In that sense, the income of Bitcoin miners, in magnitude, is comparable to that received in May when BTC reached its peak. Thus, the easier it is to mine, the more bitcoins miners obtain and the more options they have to hoard while waiting for a new rise in the market value of this virtual currency.

The Bitcoin hashrate has allowed the mining difficulty of that currency to drop considerably. Therefore, Bitcoin miners take advantage of the bonanza and accumulate significant amounts of coins. Source: Coinwarz

The impact of the hashrate on the cumulative trend

As already highlighted, the drop in the Bitcoin hashrate has ultimately allowed the miners’ income to be higher. In this way, the ease of processing blocks also attracts new miners. The result of this could be the recovery of the hashrate in a short period of time.

The record of the computing power of Bitcoin, occurred last May, when it reached about 190 EH / s. With the massive disconnections in China, it fell to 58 EH / s. Currently, the ease of mining has allowed more miners to join who want to take advantage of the bonanza. At the time of writing, the hashrate is close to 96.32 EH / s.

On the other hand, the Glassnode report ensures that during June, miners sold an average of 5,000 bitcoins a day. Now that magnitude is reduced by 50%. In parallel, the holders of significant amounts of that currency are taking about 2,000 BTC per day from centralized exchanges. This could indicate that they have no intention of liquidating them.

