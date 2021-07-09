Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin Miner Gryphon Announces Purchase of Bitmain’s 7.2K Antminers S19J Pro for $ 48M

Compartir

Bitcoin mining company Gryphon Digital Mining announced yesterday on July 8 that it has purchased 7,200 Antminer S19J Pro mining machines made by the world’s leading manufacturer of bitcoin mining machines Bitmain Technology for $ 48 million.

The purchase of the Antminer S19J Pro mining machine is a strategic move to increase the company’s Bitcoin hashrate and maintain a zero carbon footprint. Achieve the goal as a market leader by cooperating with industry leaders by providing low-cost, reliable and carbon-free mining.

The S19J Pro Antminer Mining Machine is the latest product launched by Bitmain this summer. The combination of maximum computing power of this mining machine can reach 100 TH / s. The energy efficiency ratio is 29.5 J / TH, an industry leading energy efficiency ratio, and the life cycle is expected to exceed five years.

Gryphon Mining stated that Bitmain would plan to deliver 600 miners per month starting next month. In total, it will take 12 months.

NCSA Region Antminer Sales Director Bitmain Irene Gao said that:

“We are pleased to provide Gryphon with Bitmain’s latest next-generation miners, the Antminer S19j Pro. Gryphon’s zero carbon footprint demonstrates its long-term initiative by engaging in the digital currency mining sector. We are confident that Gryphon it will continue to expand its business and provide low-cost, reliable mining. “

In addition to cooperating with Bitmain to improve cryptocurrency mining efficiency, Gryphon also collaborates with digital currency data centers to reduce energy consumption costs as low as $ 0.013 / kWh and uses liquid immersion technology to extend life. useful of mining machines and reduce mining machines. amount of consumption.

Many cryptocurrency mining companies have started to develop more efficient mining.

In July, to increase the speed of computing power, Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd, a Vancouver-based cryptocurrency mining company based in Canada, announced on Thursday, July 1, that it signed an acquisition contract for the Graphics Processing Unit. (GPU) worth $ 66 million with a top-tier GPU inventor, Nvidia.

As early as June this year, the world’s leading manufacturer of bitcoin mining machines, Bitmain Technology Co., Ltd., announced that it would suspend the sale of mining machines worldwide in response to the recent Chinese government crackdown on domestic mining. aimed at national miners.

Image Source: Shutterstock