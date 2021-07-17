Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin millionaire presented “Freedom phone: The phone of freedom”

Erik Finman, a self-proclaimed “Bitcoin billionaire” Donald Trump supporter, is offering a mobile device called the “Freedom Phone.” To supporters of former President Donald Trump. It’s not every day that a new smartphone company appears on the market. And even less one with messages as striking as that his new device protects your “freedom of expression” against the big technology companies.

Critics of The Daily Beast, however, saw the offer as a major violation. The phone, made by cryptocurrency conservative enthusiast Erik Finman, is suspected of being a rebranding of a Chinese-sourced mobile phone. For now, Finman has declined to publish the phone’s specifications.

Freedom Phone an «uncensored» phone

When the self-proclaimed “Bitcoin millionaire” Erik Finman announced the Freedom Phone yesterday, it sparked a lot of interest.

Finman claims that the Freedom Phone is “the first big setback for the big tech companies that attacked us (American conservatives).” And, it has an “uncensored app store.”

The official website of the Freedom Phone provides very few details, but mentions that the phone comes with preloaded conservative websites and apps. They also specify that it runs the “first freedom of expression operating system” called FreedomOS (not to be confused with the custom ROM of the same name) that has a privacy tool called “Trust”.

The phone is priced at $ 499. And, thanks to the generous affiliate program, many influential right-wing personalities in America are promoting it. The founder has confirmed that the Freedom Phone has been manufactured by Umidigi, a Chinese phone brand. In fact, the phone appears to be identical to the Umidigi A9 Pro, which currently costs just over 100 euros on AliExpress.

The uncensored phone A replica of a Chinese phone?

On the other hand, a video from the Freedom Phone reveals that the “uncensored app store” is the Aurora store by another name. Aurora is an open source interface for the Google Play Store. This means that all the applications in the “PatriApp Store” come from the Play Store. Therefore, the company has no control over their content and cannot guarantee that they will not be “censored”.

Today I’m announcing the Freedom Phone. This is the first major pushback on the Big Tech companies that attacked us – for just thinking different. Complete with it’s own Uncensorable App Store & Privacy Features. We’re finally taking back control. https://t.co/tOSnuxncfd pic.twitter.com/Hykp08ITCQ – ERIK FINMAN (@erikfinman) July 14, 2021

Also, another hands-on video showing the phone’s app drawer reveals many stock apps from LineageOS as well as microG. It seems clear that the phone is running LineageOS.

Ultimately, users suggest that the Freedom Phone presented by the self-proclaimed Bitcoin millionaire is nothing more than a Chinese smartphone with a much higher price than the original. And, that does not contribute anything differential. Consequently, it is presumed, that the company only seeks to capitalize on the idea that big technology companies are going against conservative citizens in the United States, without offering any real solution.

The 22-year-old German man who caused a little stir on Twitter when he posted a video with content from this “freedom phone” also shared images of Abraham Lincoln and Martin Luther King to suggest they may have been censored in today’s political climate.

“I did it in Silicon Valley, and I have already achieved a lot in my life, but now I am leaving Big Tech to fight for freedom of expression.” Finman says.

Users suggest that the Freedom Phone has a populist nexus

Meanwhile, others have suggested that the “Bitcoin millionaire” venture is a blatant attempt to monetize the populist sentiments associated with former President Trump. A tactic that has been adopted by opportunists who take right-wing positions to sell products or entice people to sign up for recurring political contributions.

Finally, users also questioned on social networks saying that this would be the first smartphone to be sold without a specification sheet, totally blind. Since the company does not offer a single detail about the hardware it carries.

