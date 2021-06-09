Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin Market Breakout Could Soon Happen, Market Analyst Says

Compartir

Bitcoin has been trying to break the psychological price of $ 40k after the major cryptocurrency plummeted to lows of $ 30k on May 19 from an all-time high of $ 64.8k recorded in mid-April.

Market analyst Michael van de Poppe believes a breakout could occur in the week as volume is running low. He explained:

“Bitcoin is ready for the climax. Lower highs, higher lows, volume decreasing. All levels are tested, now even $ 34,800 is tested. The breakout of this construction should occur in the next 7 days or so. “

BTC underwent a sharp correction on May 19 when the price fell to around $ 30,000, resulting in the biggest price drop in a single day, up 30%. Furthermore, this price drop became the first time that BTC fell below the 200-day moving average (MA).

The 200-day MA is a key technical indicator used to determine the general trend of the market. It is a line that shows the average closing price of the last 200 days or approximately 40 trading weeks.

Bitcoin miners sold over 5,000 BTC last week

According to on-chain analyst William Clemente III, Bitcoin miners liquidated their holdings by selling more than 5,000 BTC last week.

On the other hand, the number of active Bitcoin addresses hit a 7-month low of 49,648,964, as acknowledged by on-chain metrics provider Glassnode.

However, there was notable adoption of BTC in Southeast Asia, according to Joseph Young. The cryptanalyst explained:

“There is a massive adoption of Bitcoin and crypto in general in Southeast Asia. In particular, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam are showing rapid increases in user activity. The price talks aside, this fundamental growth is very inspiring and optimistic. “

Meanwhile, El Salvador seeks to be the first nation to legalize Bitcoin as legal tender. If this materializes, BTC is expected to boost the country’s economy by offering financial inclusion and creating jobs.

Image Source: Shutterstock